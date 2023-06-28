NBA 2K23 Season 8 Brings Free End Games For All

NBA 2K23 is well into the end-game stages of its yearly cycle, which makes it fitting that Season 8 is bringing several End Game cards to all players. End Game cards are, of course, the best cards that come out each year, and MyTeam players will get one just for logging into NBA 2K23 when the new season launches on Friday. However, it's not just MyTeam players that are feasting as MyCareer also includes some fun rewards across all platforms. That said, the End Game cards are rightfully going to be the talk of the 2K town when they drop.

Just for logging into MyTeam in NBA 2K23, players will unlock End Game Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP is the Level 1 reward in the season pass, and, while he won't dominate the game like taller players, he's still deadly from range, making him a fun tool to add to your lineup. If you complete the Season 8 pass, you'll also unlock End Game Joel Embiid, along with several other, unannounced cards. Fans who have been playing 2K23 since the jump will remember how Embiid's Moments card held down the fort for no money spent MyTeam players for a few weeks, so the hope is that this version of the 2022-23 MVP can compete with some of the top-tier bigs like Yao Ming and Manute Bol. If nothing else, his shot is sure to be deadly from range, making him an offensive threat that's a problem for opposing players. Keep in mind that, if you've been keeping up with All-Time Spotlights, you can also unlock an End Game version of either Kevin Durant, Paulo Banchero, or Bill Russell, giving you at least three in your lineup.

On the MyCareer side of things, players on both generations of consoles can unlock new gear, animations, player banners, and badge points. Players on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will unlock the Level 40 Tiger at the end of the season pass, while PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players will get the final Core Badge Pattern. That'll give you the ability to switch your loadout depending on what content you're playing.

It's also important to note that, at least in MyTeam, we may see much more added as we move through the season. Keep in mind, the Season 7 developer blog was relatively sparse and then 2K dropped the 30-day All-Time Spotlights out of nowhere. It's very possible NBA 2K23 Season 8 sees something similar, especially when you consider this is likely the last season we get before 2K Sports announces NBA 2K24.