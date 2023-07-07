NBA 2K24 Pre-Orders Revealed: Special Editions, Bonuses, and More

NBA 2K24 has finally revealed all of the covers players can expect when the game launches on September 8 for PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms. Alongside that info, we also know what all the pre-order bonuses will be, and like most years, it's going to be a dizzying amount of content. It can be a bit tough to keep it all straight, so we've collected every edition and what comes with it for you below. Whether you're buying NBA 2K24's base edition or the massive 25th Anniversary Edition, there's going to be something for you.

Kobe Bryant Edition

(Photo: 2K Sports)

This is the standard edition of the game and currently isn't listed to come with any special bonuses. 2K Sports may add a few pre-order bonuses to the package, but for now, the only way to have rewards waiting on you when you first boot up 2K24 is to play through the challenges on NBA 2K23 MyTeam. It will cost $59.99 on PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One and $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

WNBA Edition

(Photo: 2K Sports)

This edition features WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu on the cover. It's a Gamestop exclusive that's only available in the U.S. and Canada. Otherwise, it seems to be identical to the Kobe Bryant Edition.

Black Mamba Edition

(Photo: 2K Sports)

This edition also has Kobe on the cover but includes several bonus items for both MyTeam and MyCareer. Purchasing this edition nets you 100,000 Virtual Currency for both modes. MyTeam players will have "15,000 MyTeam Points, an all-new 2K24 Option Pack Box, one 10-pack Box MyTeam Promo Packs, a Kobe Bryant Cover Star Saphhire Card (24 era), one Diamond Show, one Ruby Coach, and a new 2-hour Double XP Coin. MyCareer players will get "10x 6 types of MyCareer Skill Boosts, 10x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts, a 2-hour double XP Coin, 4 x MyCareer T-shirts," as well as a Backpack, Electric Skateboard, and set of Arm Sleeves.

The Black Mamba Edition will cost $99.99 on every platform.

25th Anniversary Edition

(Photo: 2K Sports)

The 25th Anniversary Edition is similar to the Black Mamba Edition in terms of in-game bonuses. The big changes for MyTeam are that you'll be getting 50,000 MyTeam Points instead of 15,000 and will get a Ruby Cover Star Kobe Bryant "Rookie Card." Meanwhile, MyCareer players will get 15x 6 types of MyCareer Skills Boosts and 15 x 3 types of Gatorade Boosts. Plus, they'll get a new Black Mamba MyPlayer Capsule which has a Black Arm Sleeve, a Purple Oversized T-Shirt, a Yello T-Shirt, and a Kobe Player Panel. However, the biggest addition to this bundle is the 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass that comes with your purchase.

This edition is only available until September 10 and will cost $149.99 across all platforms.

NBA 2K24 is out on September 8 for PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.