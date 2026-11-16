Get ready for one of the biggest crossovers yet. Grand Theft Auto 6 and NBA 2K27 are taking part in a significant crossover that begins with the November 27th Season 3 update to NBA 2K27. This update will feature Vice City in all of its glory in a new park. Of course, players can expect to not just see Vice City all around them, but also sites, scenes, and sounds ripped out of GTA 6. This includes a blimp that features the city’s name emblazoned across it, as well as a statue of a GTA 6 mascot in the form of the cartoon character Macca the Gator. The GTA 6 hits won’t stop there. NBA 2K27 players will also gain access to a new rewards pass that includes GTA-inspired cosmetics and items.

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This comes as the Miami Heat are poised to wear Vice City Heat GTA 6-inspired jerseys while playing on a “never-before-seen” court in the upcoming game against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 18th at the Kaseya Center at 7 PM EST. It’ll be an incredible segue into the game’s official November 19th launch.

While most will likely be enraptured by GTA 6‘s allure for the foreseeable future, be sure to take advantage of the limited NBA 2K27 crossover. The Season 3 update will last seven weeks. Luckily, you won’t have to actually own NBA 2K27 in order to participate. If you pre-ordered GTA 6, you are granted one free month of GTA+, which will enable you to play NBA 2K27 for free from November 27th to January 15th.

Grand Theft Auto 6 launches this week and has already broken pre-order records. Do you plan to play NBA 2K27 in conjunction with GTA 6 this month? What in-game or real-world GTA 6 event are you most thrilled about? Let us know in the comments below.