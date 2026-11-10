GTA 6 Just Broke an All-Time PlayStation Record Before Launch

With the hype for Grand Theft Auto 6 reaching a fever pitch this month, PlayStation has shared an astounding achievement that encapsulates consumer anticipation. The hotly anticipated follow-up from Rockstar is now the most pre-ordered game in PlayStation Store history. The news was shared via PlayStation’s official account on X. As of today, the game is available for pre-load to everyone who has pre-ordered GTA6. This includes both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

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Keep in mind that if you plan on downloading the game today, you’ll need an incredible 212 GB available for GTA6 regardless of your selected platform. It is considered one of the largest games in recent memory at launch. Considering GTA 6 is a single-player affair, this sentiment doesn’t account for games like Call of Duty with an ever-evolving ecosystem and consistent store updates for multiplayer. Granted, this download size can expand as updates are released or potential add-ons become available. The likelihood of GTA Online returning could play a role in this.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most pre-ordered game in PlayStation Store history!



Mark the occasion with a video showcasing why GTAVI plays best on PS5



Get ready for launch on November 19 by clearing PS5 storage space and pre-loading today: https://t.co/wTPa5E4DJY pic.twitter.com/WTQvHQs9cI — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 10, 2026

Rockstar Games has also revealed the performance expectations for GTA 6 across both platforms. Fans can expect 30 FPS output on both Xbox and PS5 consoles. Furthermore, PS5 Pro owners will receive the added benefit of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and enhanced ray-tracing.

While the game is just over a week away, now is the time to get your console of choice ready for the most hyped game of the year. If you intend to collect a physical copy (digital code in a case) to add to your shelf, you might be getting a slick poster if this leak is to be believed. It might not be the consolation physical buyers want from a disc-less case, but it’s something. If you aren’t buying GTA 6 in time for launch or don’t intend to race through it at lightning speed, you might consider curating a social media feed that won’t drop spoilers. There are certain keywords you should consider muting. Check out our full list of GTA 6 words and phrases to consider muting here.

With GTA 6 already breaking records before launch, Rockstar’s next wild adventure in the world of Grand Theft Auto is shaping up to be a defining moment in gaming history. No matter how or when you intend to snag your copy, it’s clear that everyone is itching to return to Vice City.