NBA’s Miami Heat Will Become the Vice City Heat Ahead of GTA 6 Release

Grand Theft Auto 6 has already been heating up the gaming world, but the latest news is bringing even more heat to the highly anticipated game. Rockstar Games is partnering with the Miami Heat, the city’s legendary basketball team, an especially fitting collaboration considering GTA 6’s location and setting. Rockstar Games and the Miami Heat are calling it “A Night In Vice City,” and it’s shaping up to be a special event both on and off the court. The partnership brings together two major pieces of Miami-inspired entertainment, with the HEAT transforming its home arena into a real-world celebration of the fictional Vice City just one day before GTA 6 officially arrives.

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Rockstar Games and the Miami Heat are teaming up to transform the court for a special game featuring the Miami Heat against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 18th, 2026. With GTA 6 launching on November 19th, 2026, this is quickly becoming one of the biggest hype moves in all of gaming. While this may be particularly exciting for fans of basketball and the Miami Heat, there is more good news for video game fans as well as a tease of more.

GTA 6 & Miami Heat Host A Night In Vice City

On November 18th, 2026, the Miami Heat will play on a special hardwood built specifically inspired by Grand Theft Auto 6 and Vice City at the Kaseya Center. The Heat are calling this a “never-before-done event” and are pulling out all the stops with not just a unique court, but new uniforms as well. Not only that, but there is additional merchandise available for fans, including t-shirts, hats, hoodies, and crewnecks. GTA 6 can pad their wardrobes outside of the game to play in style through the Miami Heat Store.

For one night only, the HEAT trade Miami for Vice City.



Join us on November 18, when Vice City hosts the Milwaukee Bucks on a never-before-seen court, wearing an all-new uniform.



This is A Night in Vice City. Also live on ESPN. For details, visit https://t.co/ZiEQ2XUxdu pic.twitter.com/KaQC7QGRHQ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2026

But the collaboration seems to extend beyond the court and GTA 6 collection, as the Miami Heat tease special activities beginning on Opening Night at the Kaseya Center. While not guaranteed, some of these could reward special bonuses in-game or give away special merchandise that could be limited edition or even one-of-a-kind. GTA 6 is so connected to the Miami-inspired Vice City, and this still feels surreal as the Miami Heat prepare to become the Vice City Heat.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is already breaking records and setting the gaming industry aflame, both positively and negatively. The decision to not have a physical disc, even in the Collector’s Edition, has left players divided. Still, the game is poised to be one of the biggest and most successful launches in gaming history. Just as Grand Theft Auto 5 has had a decade-long life, its sequel is almost certainly going to do the same.