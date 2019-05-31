New Need for Speed Coming This Year, But It Won’t Be At E3

We know a new Need for Speed is coming this year, we just don’t know when. Further, we haven’t seen anything of it. Many suspected this would change at E3 during EA Play, but it’s not. EA Play is poised to take place on June 8 and June 9, but there will be no Need for Speed there. Despite the game being slated for a fall 2019 release, it won’t be at the show in any capacity. The news comes way of EA Dice global community lead Ben Walke, who had the following to say about the game:

“Are you going to hear more about the next NFS title?” said Walke. “Yes. Is it being released this year? Yes. Will we be doing anything in June? No. It’s as simple as that, but we wanted to give you a heads up before you started asking ‘where are you?’ Our goal is to deliver a truly memorable high-speed entry into the 25 years of NFS, rather than a series of promotional events. The game matters most – a sentiment we bet you share with us.”

As you can see, Walke more or less confirms we won’t be hearing about the game at all next month, which begs the question: when will we hear about it? Who knows. Unfortunately, Walke doesn’t divulge any details in this regard. However, if the game is going to release this fall, the details will need to arrive sooner rather than later. That said, while the community manager doesn’t provide any concrete reveal details, he does tease it will be revealed this August at Gamescon.

“We’re building an amazing game that we can’t wait to show off, and the next time we talk, we’ll be packing our bags and heading south for the full unveiling. We’ll see you then,” said Walke.

Now, DICE is located in Sweden. Gamescom takes place in Germany. That’s south. Beyond this, the only event they could be packing their bags for would be Paris Games Week in October, but surely this is way too late to reveal a game releasing in the fall. So it looks like Gamescom will be where it’s revealed.

What do you want to see from a new Need for Speed?