Netflix Announces New Stranger Things Game

A new Stranger Things game is in the works from Netflix and developer Tender Claws, the pair announced this week. The new game is a virtual reality title developed by the latter and will aptly be called Stranger Things VR. It's supposed to be out in late 2023 for virtual reality devices, but neither a specific release date nor confirmed platforms that it'll be on were announced when the game was revealed.

Stranger Things has led to several game adaptations and spin-offs already, but in a surprising turn of events, Stranger Things VR will let players play not as the show's titular group of kids but will instead put players in control of Vecna. An ominous preview of the game confirmed as much alongside a trailer that showed some of how this virtual reality experience will work.

"Stranger Things VR will allow fans to experience the world of Stranger Things from the never-before-seen perspective of Vecna as he explores unknown realities, forms the hive mind, and enacts his plan for revenge against Eleven and Hawkins," a preview of the game explained. "Players will invade the dreams and memories of fan favorite characters and harness telekinetic powers to battle humans and creatures alike, as Henry Creel's transformation into Vecna and his influence on the events of prior seasons is revealed."

The directors of the game over at Tender Claws also shared some insights into their appreciation for Stranger Things and the work they have ahead of them.

"We are awed that we get to live within the Stranger Things universe and dive into the rich inner worlds of its characters through Tender Claws' unique approach to nested worlds and immersive dreamscapes," said Tender Claws directors Samantha Gorman and Danny Cannizzaro. "As fans, we want this game to be very special and we are energized by the support and enthusiasm we've received from Netflix and the Stranger Things creative team."

Tender Claws has been making VR games for a while now with past games consisting of things like Virtual Virtual Reality 2 and The Under Presents. Stranger Things VR does not yet have a release date.