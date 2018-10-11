Netflix ‘The Witcher’ Concept Design for Ciri Shows the Actress In Full Character

Yesterday fans of the upcoming Netflix The Witcher adaptation finally got our first look at who will be playing our beloved Ciri and Yennefer, alongside a few other cast reveals as well! Now artist Bosslogic is at it again, this time showing Freya Allan as the much younger Ciri and we’ve got to admit – we’re sold:

He also added a trio homage with Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer:

Hissrich recently sat down with the Hollywood Reporter to kick off the hype and bring it to all new levels of excitement. When asked about the long road of casting, the showrunner replied “We hired our casting director in June and we’ve been working really intensely since. We have at this point cast about 50 people total. It really ranged.”

She added, “There were some people who I had in mind from the minute I started writing this character and then there were other characters, Ciri is the perfect example, that takes a really exhaustive search. We ended up seeing over 200 young women from all over Europe and really saw a great group of girls, but then when we met Freya, she read for another role. I actually went to London to meet with her in person and we knew it right away.”

The magic was immediate and seeing Freya’s past acting chops makes us excited to see her in the role – even if it wasn’t the character she initial read for.

The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date, though it is slated for sometime next year. You can learn more about Netflix’s The Witcher series with our hub, just click here. We’ve got casting news, leaks, rumors, and even fan-picks for the cast itself! It’s the perfect place to catch up on all things Geralt before we learn even more about what the future holds.