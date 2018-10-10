Netflix ‘The Witcher’ Casts Ciri and Yennefer

It’s official! We finally have our Ciri and our Yennefer in the upcoming Netflix The Witcher adaptation! It has been confirmed that Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra will be playing opposite of Henry Cavill’s Geralt in the highly anticipated series!

As confirmed by the Hollywood Reporter, Freya Allen will be playing the young princess of Cintra, Ciri, while Anya Chalotra will be playing the role of the seductive sorceress Yennefer.

Casting news for the upcoming series has been a hot topic ever since the initial leak revealed that the Ciri in the show might make a drastic pivot from the Ciri in the books and games. Since then, news has been pretty quite about who may be playing our illustrious female leads but with Chalotra’s experience with Wanderlust and Allan’s role in Into the Badlands, we’re excited to see them both bring these beloved characters to life.

Yennefer, in the series, takes on a mother figure-like role to the younger Ciri and is the main love interest for the protagonist; Geralt of Rivia.

This reveal goes hand-in-hand with a small little update from the small update earlier this week. Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich updated anxiously awaiting fans on the smooth progress with a joking tweet about M&Ms (with peanuts) surrounding good news:

On deadline! Send M&Ms! Not the regular ones, you heathens. Peanut M&Ms. Always peanut. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) October 9, 2018

The jokes didn’t stop there. Twitter couldn’t help but to be excited about the progression of the adaptation, and they had their own ‘nutty’ jokes to add:

Please tell me you’ll use this opportunity to write in the show’s credits that it “may contain trace amounts of nuts” ❤ — Paweł Wajlonis 🇪🇺🇵🇱 (@wajlonis) October 9, 2018

Peanut butter M&Ms are a hill I will die on. HAVE AT YOU, SCOUNDREL! (Congratulations on hitting your deadline!) — Pax Girdsman (@pax_girdsman) October 9, 2018

This small update comes right on the heels of an earlier leak regarding Millie Brady being cast as Renfri and a few details rumored to be about episode one.

The leak itself came from a very NSFW source but luckily, a Reddit thread gave us a workaround for credit back to the source without … you know. According to the leak, Renfri will be making her grand debut in episode one with a very juicy love scene. For those familiar with the books that eventually spawned the incredible game series by CD Projekt RED, you know this is right on brand for the Witcher franchise.

‘WitcherNews’ Tumblr added fuel to these fires by pointing out that the casting assistant for this adaptation recently followed Millie Brady on Instagram, which does offer an bout of credibility to this rumor.

For those unaware of who Renfri is in the franchise, she was a character that was trailed by an incredible dark past with an origins story that was pretty brutal – even by The Witcher’s standards.

Her mother, Queen of Creyden, learned through magic that her daughter was destined to kill her and was condemned as cursed following her birth during an eclipse. When her mother enlisted the help of the arcane to ‘confirm’ Renfri’s dark future, she hired an assassin’s to take out her daughter.

Unfortunately for the queen, the assassin was instantly besotted by Renfri and her beauty and attempted to sexually assault her before taking his bounty. Fortunately for Renfri herself, she was able to kill him before either goal could be accomplished.

The Witcher Netflix series is currently without a release date, though it is slated for sometime next year. For more details on the project, click here.