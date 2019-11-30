Netflix’s The Witcher Might Have More Magic Than Any Other Show

Fans will soon get to see a whole new interpretation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novel series The Witcher on Netflix, a world full of delightful characters, menacing creatures, and powerful magic. While it will be a mix of all three elements, it will definitely have a plentiful amount of magic, something ComicBook.com learned during our recent conversation with The Witcher Executive Producer Tomek Baginski. During our conversation, we asked if some of the more fantastical and moments of the short stories will make it into the series, and the good news is the some of the more fun and memorable moments from those stories are alive and well in the show.

“Witcher is a quite special book and special world because it’s fun,” Baginski said. “It’s dark at moments and very gritty, but at the same time it’s quite often very funny because even in the darkest moments, in the darkest moments of history, people want to have a party, right? People want to drink wine and people want to have fun, so yes, it’s a fun show.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We have some fun with magic. We have some great fights with monsters, but also at the same time our main goal was to nail the characters,” Baginski said. “We spent a lot of time looking for the right voice. We spent a lot of time looking for the right cast for the show, and both for Lauren and for me and for the rest of the producers, the most important aspect of the series was the human side of it, and the characters we can build on.”

When he said they have some fun with magic, he wasn’t kidding either and teases quite a bit of it throughout season 1, and it might be more than any other show.

“the rest is, of course, entertainment. The rest is fun, the rest is cool, And we have, I think more magic than any other show,” Baginski said. “We had some really cool battles with monsters and some really cool battles with people. But for us, the soul of the show is in the characters, and I’m so glad that we had the cast we had because it doesn’t happen very often.”

The Witcher hits Netflix on December 20th, and you can check out more from our Witcher coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Witcher!