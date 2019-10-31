Netflix Reveals The Witcher’s Official Release Date

Netflix’s The Witcher made a big splash at San Diego Comic-Con this year, releasing its first full trailer and insights from the show’s cast, but one thing Netflix did not reveal was the official release date. We knew it would be hitting sometime later this year, but not exactly when. Previously a site noticed that the Netherlands Netflix account shared a post with several upcoming release dates on it, and included in that batch of titles was The Witcher with a release date of December 17th, though because the tweets in question were deleted we weren’t sure if that date was real. Now Netflix has put that mystery to rest, revealing the release date as December 20th, and now you can definitely mark your calendars without fear.

Looks like we’ll be able to see Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer’s adventures play out soon, and we absolutely can’t wait. During the panel at Comic-Con, Cavill explained a bit about the myth around Witchers, specifically the one that they don’t feel emotions or make moral decisions.

“It’s not that Witcher’s aren’t supposed to make moral decisions, it’s the myth that they don’t have emotions, but that’s what aids them in asking for coin for a monster, and if they don’t have emotions then they can negotiate as hard as they want and someone can’t use the ‘my kids’ line,” Cavill said. “Geralt is much more than that. He has this hard exterior because he believes that’s the way the world is, but in truth deep deep down there’s this man that has a belief in what the world can be.”

The final release date was revealed in the trailer below which was shared on Thursday.

Evil is Evil. Lesser, greater, middling…Makes no difference. The Witcher arrives on December 20th. #TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/VsKl1glONT — 🐐🎃 NheX 🦇🔪 (@NXOnNetflix) October 31, 2019

You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), Freya Allan (Ciri), Jodhi May (Calanthe), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (Eist), Adam Levy (Mousesack), MyAnna Buring (Tissaia), Mimi Ndiweni (Fringilla), Therica Wilson-Read (Sabrina), Emma Appleton (Renfri), Eamon Farren (Cahir), Joey Batey (Jaskier), Lars Mikkelsen (Stregobor), Royce Pierreson (Istredd), Maciej Musiał (Sir Lazlo), Wilson Radjou-Pujalte (Dara), and Anna Shaffer as Triss.

