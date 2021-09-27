The Witcher Showrunner Says Season 2 “Will Be Hot”

Netflix’s The Witcher is seriously expanding in the near future, but first and foremost is Season 2 of the original series, set to launch on December 17th. Ahead of the new season but after the big TUDUM reveals, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has offered a look back to before the launch of the first season as well as a bit of a preview of what’s to come in the new season.

Hissrich took to Twitter early this morning to share a bit taken from an interview with author Andrzej Sapkowski, creator of the franchise, prior to the release of the first season that essentially boiled down to him wanting viewers to be left hot, in every sense, by the show. And according to her, Season 2 will be exactly that: hot.

“Even without timelines, S2 will be hot in all the ways Mr. Sapkowski hoped,” Hissrich stated. “And I cannot WAIT to dive back into impassioned debates with fans.” You can check it out for yourself below:

Notably, Netflix recently announced The Witcher Season 3 as well as some kind of show for kids and families. The first eight-episode season of Netflix‘s The Witcher is now available on Netflix. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is also, also available to stream on the platform now. And last, but not least, the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also now available.

The Witcher Season 2 will launch on the streaming platform on December 17th. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

Are you excited about the new season of Netflix's The Witcher? What do you think about Hissrich's comment about the upcoming season?