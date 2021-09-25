Netflix Announces The Witcher Season 3

People expected Netflix to have more news on Season 2 of The Witcher as well as some info on the new spin-off series called The Witcher: Blood Origin during its first ever TUDUM event, but that’s not all the Witcher content that was planned. Netflix dropped a surprise during the event by confirming that we’ll be getting a third season of The Witcher.

This development should come as a surprise to nobody seeing how Season 2 of The Witcher was already confirmed before Season 1 even released. No release date was announced for the third season since we’re still waiting on the second to release later this year, but Netflix confirmed the plans for the release on its socials soon after the announcement was made during the presentation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/witchernetflix/status/1441842621786181638

Netflix’s Witcher projects so far have been met with praise, so it’s not surprising that the reveals have kept coming. The first season of The Witcher was met with favorable reviews even though some were hesitant at first about Henry Cavill being cast as Geralt of Rivia, so people have been eagerly awaiting the second season. That second season is scheduled to release on December 17th, and until then, we’ve gotten a synopsis and more than one reveal to hold us over until the Season 2 launch.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen,” reads a synopsis of the second season. “While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

While the second season looks to continue that story, there’s another Witcher production in Blood Origin that looks to tell a much different one. We saw Blood Origin make an appearance at Netflix’s TUDUM event, too, and we know that it’ll tell the story of the first Witcher who was created long before Geralt became the Witcher everyone knows about.

“1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be,” a preview of the new Witcher series said back when it was announced. “Announcing The Witcher: Blood Origin, a 6 part live-action The Witcher spin-off series from Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.”

There’s also The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, a different take on Netflix’s Witcher experiences seeing how it’s an animated film. The movie also happens to be the only other Witcher project besides The Witcher itself that Netflix has actually released at this point.