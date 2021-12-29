The Witcher Season 2 Highlights Kim Bodnia’s Vesemir

As part of the ongoing promotion of Netflix’s The Witcher Season 2 since before it was released on December 17th, the streaming platform has today specifically highlighted the introduction of Kim Bodnia as the live-action Vesemir in the series. A new video features Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia) and Freya Allan (Ciri) as well as Bodnia himself talking all about the character and how he comes to fit into the series’ world.

“We meet Vesemir in a state where Kaer Morhen, a big part of it is destroyed,” Bodnia says in the video, which you can check out below. “We can’t make more witchers. The future is not looking good. We’ve… the witchers just lost a lot of sons. One day, Geralt comes home. Geralt is a special witcher. We have to believe him. We have to support him. And it seems that there is a deeper meaning for Ciri to be here.”

As you might already know, the first eight-episode season of Netflix‘s The Witcher is now available on Netflix as well as the second eight-episode season as of December 17th. Netflix also previously announced The Witcher Season 3 as well as some kind of show for kids and families. Making The Witcher, a documentary special, is also available to stream on Netflix. The first season of The Witcher: A Look Inside the Episodes is additionally available to stream on the platform now. And last, but not least, the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is also now available.

Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner on The Witcher. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier. New cast members for Season 2 include Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca — among others. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Netflix’s The Witcher right here.

