The Witcher’s Most Popular Song Now Has an Official Lyric Video

Netflix’s The Witcher is popular, sure, but there are a number of components to that popularity. It helps, after all, that the books by author Andrzej Sapkowski on which it is based are popular, and that the video game series from CD Projekt Red is popular. But of all the individual aspects that make Netflix’s adaptation popular, one of the most prominent is “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,” the extremely catchy original song. And now there’s an official lyric video for it!

If you’re somehow not familiar, the song is canonically performed by Jaskier (Joey Batey) in the first season after he narrowly avoids death alongside Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). It turns into a whole thing where Jaskier basically promotes Geralt’s services, earning some coin of his own along the way. Batey actually performs the song too, so that helps, and there are dozens of videos uploaded everywhere, lyric and otherwise, because of how late out of the gate Netflix was to put out its own version.

Thankfully, it would appear that one of the song’s composers, Sonya Belousova, realized the need for an official lyrics video, and now that’s a real thing that’s out there for people to enjoy.

I know there’s been quite a few lyrics versions floating around and not of all them correct, so I’m excited to be able to finally bring you this video with the correct lyrics! Enjoy!!! ❤️ @SonySoundtracks @witchernetflix @netflix @NXOnNetflix — Sonya Belousova (@SonyaBelousova) February 10, 2020

Here’s how Netflix describes the series:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The first eight-episode season of Netflix’s The Witcher is available to stream on the platform now. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest adaptation right here.