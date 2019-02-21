New ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’ Trailer Revealed

The new Angry Birds movie is coming soon starring Peter Dinklage and to celebrate its upcoming arrival, we’ve got a brand new trailer showing off exactly what the sequel has in store following earlier teasers this week.

The tunes of Vanilla Ice playing in the background, the “winter is coming” mantra definitely doesn’t just apply to the Game of Thrones universe. The movie seems to do the franchise justice, with a charming comedic vibe to it that takes the iconic mobile game to unheard of heights.

The above trailer also gives us a first look at what the new story will be about, ice cubes and all. It’s more than we’ve had previously, though the team attached to this project had glowing things to say about the upcoming movie.

“I can’t tell you too much about the story details or anything specific at this time unfortunately.” production designer Pete Oswald mentioned previously back in 2017. “But what I can assure you is that we will be spending a lot of time with these lovable characters and hopefully meeting some new ones and going to new places which I’m really excited about.”

The Angry Birds Movie 2 definitely has an eclectic cast thus far starring Jason Sudeikis as Red, Josh Gad as Chuck, Danny McBride as Bomb, Peter Dinklage as Mighty Eagle, and Brooklynn Price as Zoe. Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Zach Woods, Awkwafina, Lil Rel Howery, Dove Cameron, Beck Bennett, and Nicki Minaj are also confirmed for the upcoming film, though their roles haven’t been revealed at this time.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 will debut on the tenth anniversary of the original Angry Birds mobile adventure, so mark those calendars because the ice age kicks off on Friday August 16th.

