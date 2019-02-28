New ‘Apex Legends’ Character Leaked, Meet “Octane”

Respawn’s Apex Legends has a whole lot of content planned on the way, which many of it dropping just next month! The free-to-play title has a lot of new features on the horizon, including new weapons, map changes, and even new characters. Thanks to a recent leak, it looks like we’ve got our first look at the first new Legend: Octane.

RUMOUR: It’s not exactly a rumour, but an apparent leak. I can’t confirm anything. Apparently the Octane Legend was found in game due to some unknown glitch. (via u/voeno)#ApexLegends #ApexPartner #apexlegendsleaks #ApexOnDLive #ApexLegendsBattleRoyale pic.twitter.com/tuR2SxK9tg — Apex Legends – News & Leaks (@RealApexLeaks) February 28, 2019

The “Adrenaline Junkie” skill is perfect for those that really value speed, even at the cost of health, though the Swift Mend adds a perfect counter. The Launch Pad just sounds incredibly fun, on par with some of the other specials that Legends have in game – including that of the Pathfinder Legend.

His look, from what we can see in the background of the “high speed daredevil” looks fierce and hilarious at the same time. Almost a Borderlands-meets-Overwatch-meets-Mortal Kombat feel with bright green accents and teeth you can see from a mile away.

This matches up to a previous leak we’ve covered with another Legend called Prophet. For the full list of leaked characters, thanks to US.BlastingNews:

Nomad

Octane

Prophet

Husaria

Jericho

Rampart

Blackout

Crypto

Rosie

Skunner

Wattson

As for the free-to-play battle royale game itself, Apex Legends is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. What do you think about the latest Legends leak? Feeling those self-healing vibes? What other skins and add-ons do you think they should add that could make the battle royale game even better? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!