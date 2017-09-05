New Ark: Survival Evolved Expansion Releasing in October

The dinosaur-themed survival game Ark: Survival Evolved released earlier in the week for several different platforms, and in a quick development, a new paid DLC has been confirmed for October.

Ark: Survival Evolved’s developer Studio Wildcard confirmed during an announcement at PAX West that the next DLC for the game is called Aberration, content that’ll be available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC soon. A new trailer was also revealed for the expansion that can be found above where the lively underground biomes of Aberration are seen in great detail.

Within the new expansion, Ark players will be wake up in the malfunctioning setting by the name of the DLC as they take on plenty of new environmental and biological obstacles. While ziplining and using wingsuits to fly around the underground region, players will also encounter a range of new creatures as well as elemental humanoid creatures, according to a brief description that was provided for the trailer.

Aberration follows another DLC that was released previously for Ark: Survival Evolved called Scorched Earth. According to Studio Wildcard, the upcoming Aberration DLC will be free for players who purchased the Explorer’s Edition of Ark: Survival Evolved, but for those who didn’t, it’ll be priced at $20. The game’s Steam page also confirmed that players who own the season pass for the game will receive an exclusive helmet and sword.

With the full game having just released on Aug. 29, the DLC is certainly coming pretty soon with a projected release date in October. Back during the two years that the game spent in Early Access development, the Scorched Earth DLC that came first was also paid content instead of a free update.

The decision to offer paid DLC for a game that wasn’t even fully released yet didn’t go over well with many players, and over on the Steam page where players have been leaving reviews, it seems the new DLC isn’t free of complaints either. Recent reviews point out bugs and other issues that complicate the game while calling out the devs for continually working on new paid content instead of resolving existing issues.

Ark: Survival Evolved’s Aberration DLC is scheduled to be released in October for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.