"Multiple" Digimon Games Teased After New Port Announced

Following the release of Digimon Survive which came out just this summer, Digimon fans already have another game to look forward to as of this week with Bandai Namco announcing the Nintendo Switch and Steam versions of Digimon World: Next Order. But on top of that recent release and the new ports of Next Order that'll come out on February 22nd, Bandai Namco's Digimon lead also teased that there are "multiple" projects int eh works to expand the publisher's Digimon offerings.

Kazumasa Habu, the producer of Bandai Namco's Digimon games, said as much in a recent video that followed the port announcements. Habu thanked fans for playing the games and reshared the announcement before teasing the multiple projects in the works.

"Today, I would like to announce that we have decided to release Digimon World: Next Order on Nintendo Switch and Steam," Habu said. "Currently, we have multiple Digimon game projects in the pipeline."

Digimon games producers Kazumasa Habu and Takahiro Yokota have a message to all Digimon fans excited for Digimon World: Next Order! pic.twitter.com/7opImklFgG — Digimon Games (@digimon_games) October 20, 2022

Specifics about those projects weren't mentioned, so we don't yet know what sorts of games the creators have in mind. As we've seen from the visual novel-type experience in Digimon Survive compared to what Next Order looks like, Digimon can be a lot of things in terms of new games.

"It is a Monster-raising/training JRPG, where you can raise and train two partner Digimon at the same time, explore the Digital World with them, and battle with wild Digimon," a preview of the Next Order port from producer Takahiro Yokota explained.

Yokota also said that the Switch and Steam versions of this Next Order game would boast some additional features not present in the original version that released years ago. They'll have a beginner difficulty mode for those who want an easier time as well as a running feature that'll make it easier to traverse the game's world.

Digimon World: Next Order will be out on February 22nd, so Digimon fans can look forward to that release and more new Digimon games in the future whenever Bandai Namco is ready to start talking more about those.