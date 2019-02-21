New ‘Fallout 76’ Patch Increases Stash Limit, Nerfs Scorchbeasts, And More

Fallout 76 players who have stuck with Bethesda latest wasteland adventure have seemingly had a relatively good time so far. Sure, the game has had its fair share of bugs, but Bethesda has been implementing patches to take care of these issues. Speaking of which, their latest update has tackled a plethora of bugs as well as increased the stash size and much more.

Patch 6 has arrived for Fallout 76, and as Bethesda has outlined the notes on their website, it brings a ton of bug fixes and feature changes along with it. The Stash limit has been upped to 800 from 600, Scorchbeasts have had their Sonic Scream volleys changed to 10-second intervals, which should allow players enough time to react, and inflicting damage upon workshops or a C.A.M.P. no longer makes a player Wanted. In order for this to happen, the object must now be completely destroyed.

As for the bug fixes in the new Fallout 76 patch, many issues have been handled. Infinite loading screens, performance and stability issues, apparel, blueprints, power armor, and so much more have been patched to improve the overall experience for players.

The patch comes in at 3.5 GB for PC and 4.5 GB for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We’ve collected some of the highlights for you below, but the full patch notes can be found here.

BUG FIXES

PERFORMANCE AND STABILITY

Loading: Addressed an issue that could cause controls to lock up if the player opened the Pip-Boy immediately after encountering a loading screen.

Addressed an issue that could cause controls to lock up if the player opened the Pip-Boy immediately after encountering a loading screen. Loading: Fixed an issue that could cause the player to encounter an infinite loading screen if they quit to the main menu immediately after joining a world.

Fixed an issue that could cause the player to encounter an infinite loading screen if they quit to the main menu immediately after joining a world. Loading: Fixed an issue on PC that could result in an infinite loading screen if multiple players on a team joined a world simultaneously.

Fixed an issue on PC that could result in an infinite loading screen if multiple players on a team joined a world simultaneously. Loading: Fixed an issue that could cause a player to encounter an infinite loading screen due to an inventory discrepancy.

Fixed an issue that could cause a player to encounter an infinite loading screen due to an inventory discrepancy. Performance: Addressed an issue that could cause hitching while scrapping items.

Addressed an issue that could cause hitching while scrapping items. Performance: Attempting to craft many items at very high speed will now result in a delay of up to 1 second between subsequent crafting attempts after the first few. This was done to help improve server performance and should not affect normal crafting.

Attempting to craft many items at very high speed will now result in a delay of up to 1 second between subsequent crafting attempts after the first few. This was done to help improve server performance and should not affect normal crafting. Performance: Addressed an issue that could impact server performance when scrapping a large number of items in rapid succession.

Addressed an issue that could impact server performance when scrapping a large number of items in rapid succession. Performance: Addressed an issue that could cause reduced framerates when many players were firing weapons simultaneously in the same area.

Addressed an issue that could cause reduced framerates when many players were firing weapons simultaneously in the same area. Stability: Addressed a crash that could occur when interacting with a Power Armor Station while wearing Power Armor.

ENEMIES

Scorchbeast Queen: The Scorchbeast Queen can now correctly drop Plans from the full range of Ultracite Power Armor Mod Plans in her loot list, and players now correctly receive a random roll from her loot list.

The Scorchbeast Queen can now correctly drop Plans from the full range of Ultracite Power Armor Mod Plans in her loot list, and players now correctly receive a random roll from her loot list. Mothman: Fixed an issue in which Mothman would not leave the area when approached or respond to attacks.

PERKS

Last Laugh: Explosive Bait is no longer dropped on death while the Last Laugh perk is equipped.

Explosive Bait is no longer dropped on death while the Last Laugh perk is equipped. Martial Artist: Now only applies its attack speed bonus to melee weapons and no longer incorrectly increases the Gatling Gun’s rate of fire.

Now only applies its attack speed bonus to melee weapons and no longer incorrectly increases the Gatling Gun’s rate of fire. Ricochet: The Ricochet perk fanfare no longer displays repeatedly when its effects are triggered multiple times in quick succession.

The Ricochet perk fanfare no longer displays repeatedly when its effects are triggered multiple times in quick succession. Team Effects: A team invite must be accepted, and a team formed, before team-based perks, such as Squad Maneuvers, will apply their team effects.

