New Far Cry 5 Trailer Teaches You How to Start a Cult

A new trailer recently released for Far Cry 5 walks players step-by-step through the most identifiable parts of a cult and how the developers implemented that into the continuation of the series.

Bringing in the professionals, cult expert Rick Alan Ross says there are three main things to look for that signify the makings of a cult: A totalitarian leader, persuasion, and the ability to do harm. From what’s been shown in recent Far Cry 5 previews and what’s also included in this trailer, those characteristics certainly apply to the twisted cult members in Far Cry 5, especially the “do harm” part.

With a scholastic understanding of the makings of a cult now instilled in prospective Far Cry players, Dan Hay, the executive producer for the game, takes over to explain how they built their own cult from the ground up. Working closely with expert Ross, the two parties bounced ideas off of each other to create the most realistic, modern cult that they could. Hay said that they attempted to break free of the cliché mold that comes to mind for many when considering what makes up a cult to give an eerie look at how cults really work.

While not a great deal is known about the cult that’s actively working against you in Far Cry 5, it certainly looks like the time spent with the experts paid off in what’s been shown so far. The father figure that’s discussed in the trailer who’s the head of the cult has a certain menacing charisma to him as many Far Cry antagonists in the past have had, but the modern, close-to-home setting paints the situation a bit differently than when it’s set in an exotic location.

News about Far Cry 5 has been quiet lately as Ubisoft likely rerouted their full attention to the release of Assassin’s Creed Origins, but with that hit game out of the way, Far Cry 5 is one of their next big projects to look forward to. It’s not scheduled to release until Feb. 27, but expect to see much more on the game from now on leading up to that date.