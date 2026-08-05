New Fortnite Leak All But Confirms One of the Most Highly Anticipated Collabs Yet for Next Season

Chapter 7 Season 3 in Fortnite has largely focused on Sprites. Epic Games isn’t quite done adding new Sprites to the game. But with the season’s end quickly approaching, many fans are looking ahead to what’s next. Several leaks and rumors point to Season 4 being heavily focused on collabs and crossovers with gaming icons like Sonic the Hedgehog and Pac-Man. Now, new intel basically confirms that one of the most anticipated gaming collabs yet will arrive in Fortnite next season. Grab your Keyblades, because at long last, it looks like Kingdom Hearts is headed to Fortnite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The current season in Fortnite is set to end in just a few weeks on August 19th. It’s still unclear if Sprites will be retired or not, but regardless, fans can expect an influx of new content. And new datamines strongly suggest that new content will include the game’s first-ever collab with the iconic JRPG series, Kingdom Hearts. Players have wanted this for quite some time, and now, dataminer @SamLeakss has reportedly uncovered new details that confirm Kingdom Hearts will arrive next season.

Kingdom Hearts x Fortnite First Details Revealed in New Rocket League Leak

Courtesy of Square Enix

The new intel comes from @SamLeakss, a prominent source of Fortnite news and leaks. According to them, a Gummi Ship Car will arrive in Rocket League in the near future and will lead into a Fortnite collab as well. In a series of new posts on X, Sam outlines the details for the crossover content as it will appear in Rocket League. It will reportedly include a Gummi Ship vehicle, plus various themed cosmetics to bring the JRPG to the racing game.

KINGDOM HEARTS x ROCKET LEAGUE/FORTNITE INFO 🔥



– Gummi Ship Vehicle with 3 Decals

– 1 Universal Decal

– 1 Octane Decal

– 1 Boost and Trail

– 3 Wheels

– 1 Goal Explosion

– 1 Avatar Border

– 1 Player Banner

– 1 Topper

– Free Gummi Crates pic.twitter.com/vdTZBNqpGm — Sam (@SamLeakss) August 4, 2026

Some of the items, including the Sora Octane Decal, will transfer to a Fortnite crossover as well. And that likely means we can expect even more Fortnite x Kingdom Hearts content in the game’s next season. As of now, the datamined crossover content centers on Rocket League, without any confirmed Kingdom Hearts items that will be specific to Fortnite. However, it’s another strong piece of evidence that suggests that long-awaited crossover is about to become reality.

Though not yet officially confirmed, most evidence points to a gaming-themed season for Chapter 7 Season 4. Some sources suggest it will be called Override, as spotted in a Battle Pass promo. If that’s the case, it would make sense that Sora, Goofy, Donald, and the Heartless would finally come to Fortnite alongside retro icons like Sonic and Pac-Man. And if the Rocket League leaks are any indication, those Kingdom Hearts skins and items are going to be a great homage to the series.

FIRST LOOK AT A KH SOLDIER DECAL (KINGDOM HEARTS)



(Thanks to @Excetraz for sharing his Kingdom Hearts knowledge) pic.twitter.com/RXmkzgn3xw — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 5, 2026

With so little news about Kingdom Hearts 4 out in the wild, fans will take what we can get. And something new to enjoy in the form of Fortnite skins and content is at least something new in the world of Kingdom Hearts while we wait for news. Hopefully, Epic Games will pull back the curtain on its big plans for next season soon enough. And if Sprites really are here to stay, can I be the first to say how adorable a Heartless one would be?