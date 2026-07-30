Fortnite Leak Reveals Sonic, Pac-Man, and More Gaming Icons Arriving for C7S4

New leaks tied to Fortnite have revealed a number of iconic gaming characters that will be joining the game for Chapter 7 Season 4. In recent weeks, rumors and reports have continued to suggest that the next season of Fortnite will revolve heavily around crossovers with various gaming franchises. While Sonic the Hedgehog and Persona have been some of the most prominent properties that have been said to be appearing in Fortnite, plenty of others have been teased to be included in the season as well. Now, with C7S4 of Fortnite right around the corner, we seem to have a better idea of what these new collabs will involve.

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Coming by way of reputable Fortnite leaker HYPEX, a new list of gaming characters and franchises that will be present in Chapter 7 Season 4 has been divulged. As expected, Sonic the Hedgehog is planned to be one of the biggest characters joining Fortnite in the coming season, but the Blue Blur’s arch-nemesis, Dr. Eggman, has also now been leaked to be added alongside him. Joker from Persona 5 has been reiterated to be getting a skin in Fortnite as well, while Pac-Man and Mega Man have also joined this lineup of characters heading to the game.

Here are all of the gaming characters and franchises that have been leaked to be heading to Fortnite for C7S4:

Sonic the Hedgehog

Eggman/Dr. Robotnik

Pac-Man

Joker (Persona 5)

Mega Man

Tetris

Beyond these confirmations, HYPEX teased that more gaming collabs will be coming to Fortnite in Chapter 7 Season 4. Past rumors have suggested that Crash Bandicoot and Kingdom Hearts could be two other franchises that will make their way into Fortnite in the upcoming season, but neither of these crossovers have been fully verified just yet. Beyond this, Epic Games could look to bring back some of its most popular gaming skins to the Item Shop from franchises like Street Fighter, Resident Evil, The Witcher, and many others over the course of this upcoming season.

What remains to be seen for many of these new collabs is how they’ll be incorporated into C7S4 of Fortnite. While there will undoubtedly be some skins and cosmetics from these franchises folded into the Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass, others will likely be exclusive to the Item Shop. Leaks suggest that Sonic will be the most prominent gaming crossover in this upcoming season, which would make his cosmetics the ones that would more than likely be folded into the Battle Pass. For now, though, we have more questions than answers on this front.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out what Chapter 7 Season 4 of Fortnite will entail, as it’s set to begin relatively soon. The current season of Fortnite is set to end on August 19th, and following a period of downtime, C7S4 will then kick off on August 20th.