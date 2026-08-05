Fortnite Officially Confirms First Chapter 7 Season 4 Details

The current Fortnite season is set to end on August 19th. That means many fans have been expecting our first details for the new season to drop any day now. After teasing the reveal yesterday, Fortnite has finally confirmed the first official details for Chapter 7 Season 4 in a new social media post. And so far, it’s looking good for some of the most exciting rumors surrounding the game’s next big update.

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Although we’ve still got a few weeks left to collect rare Sprites and enjoy what Season 3 has to offer, Season 4 is just around the corner. And that means Fortnite is ready to ramp up the hype cycle for incoming content. As confirmed in a new social media post, the next Fortnite season officially begins on August 20th. From the sound of it, this season is going to be filled with big gaming collabs, likely including rumored crossovers with classic heroes like Sonic the Hedgehog.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Is Officially Called Override & Arrives August 20th

Courtesy of Epic Games

In a new post on the official @Fortnite account on X, Epic Games has unveiled our first details about the upcoming season. As prior rumors have suggested, Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 will be called Override. The seasonal tagline is “Break the rules. Change the game.” This more or less confirms the Gaming Legends season that fans have been hoping to see.

So far, the name, date, and tagline are all that Epic Games has officially revealed. Now that the Override name and general gaming theme have been confirmed, however, we can expect additional teasers in the leadup to the season turnover. The confirmation suggests that some of the rumors floating around just might prove accurate, and that could mean an exciting season for new collabs is headed our way.

Break the rules. Change the game.

8.20 pic.twitter.com/o8usTeRGsa — Fortnite (@Fortnite) August 5, 2026

Given the “change the game” theme of this upcoming Fortnite season, collabs with big video games are almost certainly incoming. Rumors have suggested several possibilities, including Pac-Man, Sonic the Hedgehog, Persona, and even Kingdom Hearts. This teaser image doesn’t really give away any specifics for which games might be included, but it does confirm the gaming theme that’s been ciculating for a while.

Whether or not the new season will see Sprites as a continued feature also remains to be seen. Though some rumors suggest Sprites could stick around, fan reactions to the new collectibles have been mixed. We still have a few more weeks for Fortnite to introduce the fan-created designs we’re still missing, so that could come as part of the Chapter 7 Season 3 finale. If not, though, we may well see new Sprites as part of the Override season in Fortnite after all. For now, we’ve got a date, a name, and a tagline. Here’s hoping more official details will follow soon.