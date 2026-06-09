Kingdom Hearts 4 Gets First Update of 2026 with New Switch 2 Trailer

The wait for Kingdom Hearts 4 continues, as fans eagerly hope for news about the next major installment in the beloved Square Enix series. Despite being announced way back in 2022, we still know relatively little about Kingdom Hearts 4. But after months of silence, Square Enix finally hit us with a fresh update on the game’s progress. It’s the first we’ve heard about Kingdom Hearts 4 this year, and it comes with a new trailer that shows off a fresh look at Sora, the Heartless, and the game’s city setting.

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Kingdom Hearts 4 showed off a new trailer at the June 2026 Nintendo Direct. And I’ll admit, I didn’t have that one on my bingo card for today. Unfortunately, the update didn’t tell us much about when we might expect to finally step into the next part of Sora’s journey. However, we did get confirmation that Kingdom Hearts 4 will be available on the Switch 2 right at launch. Whenever that launch might be.

Kingdom Hearts 4 Resurfaces at June 2026 Nintendo Direct with New Trailer

For many, the lack of Kingdom Hearts 4 news during Summer Game Fest last week seemed like confirmation of a long wait for more info. But Square Enix decided to use the Nintendo Direct for its latest trailer, instead. And for good reason, as today’s Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer confirms the game will release for Switch 2 on day one. This yet again confirms that the Switch 2 is going to keep pace as a solid system for RPG fans. And honestly? The gameplay footage Square Enix showed off today is looking fantastic.

Kingdom Hearts 3 came out back in 2019, but didn’t make its way to the Nintendo Switch until 2022. That makes the reveal of a day-one Switch 2 version of the next game that much more exciting. Alas, we still have not even a hint of a confirmed release window, yet alone a release date. Some rumors suggest we could see the game as soon as 2027, but as of now, Square Enix hasn’t confirmed this. At this point, any news about Kingdom Hearts 4 feels like good news. And when it comes with a new trailer? All the better.

You can get a look at the latest trailer for Kingdom Hearts 4, which aired during the June 9th Nintendo Direct showcase, below:

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This trailer gives us a fairly in-depth look at the game’s combat, which brings back familiar moves and what looks like a few new tricks. We also see the older Sora in action, along with a few familiar-looking Heartless. Aside from confirming that the game will be available on the Switch 2 at release, the trailer doesn’t really tell us much we don’t already know about the elusive JRPG. But it does provide a much-needed confirmation that the game is, in fact, still in the works.

Almost nothing could’ve topped this news for many gamers, so it’s fitting that Nintendo followed this with the official reveal of the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake. Clearly, it’s a great time to be a Nintendo fan, particularly if you happen to have a Nintendo Switch 2 at home.

Are you excited to see that Kingdom Hearts 4 is headed to Switch 2 at launch? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!