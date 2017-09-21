New Friday The 13th: The Game Update Fixes Bugs, Adds Fresh New Duds

Friday the 13th: The Game continues to chug right along, despite some minor complaints from the community regarding in-game bugs. But the team is listening, and today it added a fresh new update to the game that squashes some of these bugs, and adds a few extra outfits for good measure.

Per the team, here’s some of the stuff you’ll be able to see in the new update:

New Stuff

New Outfit Customization!

New User Interface for clothing.

Choose your style with the new swatch menu: After selecting your outfit, your swatch menu will now appear. Choose your colors, then select Back to move on to the next piece of clothing. Your selections automatically save so simply back out when you are finished.

New Emote Comm Wheel and eight free Communication Emotes.

Customize where your emotes appear on the wheel.

Move the Left Stick or Mouse towards the desired emote and Press A or click to make selection.

Use the Emote in game.

Press and hold UP on the d-pad or V on the keyboard (default bindings) to open the wheel.

Move the Right Stick or Mouse towards the desired emote.

Release UP on the d-pad or V on the keyboard while holding the direction for the desired emote.

The 1984 Spring Break Outfit Pack is now available in the store (Contingent on DLC release and purchase)

Misc

Fixed an issue that resulted in a black screen when loading into a map if the player loses connection or the host leaves while loading in.

Gameplay

Perk Fixes

Fixed the following perks: Grease Monkey, Heavy Hitter, Man at Arms, and Tinker

Fixed a number of issues with items not being dropped if a Counselor was killed in a hiding spot

Fixed the PhD for Murder Achievement on Steam and Xbox One

Maps

Fixed an audio issue where certain audio queues were being heard across the map

Fixed a number of objects that were awarding XP each time they were repaired or used.

Crystal Lake Fixed a number of spots where Jason could not kill Counselors

Packanack Fixed an issue where cars could block the lodge entrance



Jason

Fixed Jason’s Sense ability to properly track counselors after they leave a Cabin

Fixed an issue that was causing Jason’s stun timer to double when being stunned

Fixed Jason’s stun animation from canceling after he was hit again while stunned

Fixed Jason’s combat stance blocking the sweater stun.

Fixed an issue where Jason would be flung across the map if he was choking a counselor and was hit while uneven terrain

Fixed an issue where Jason’s weapon damage was only being applied to the first object hit.

Fixed an issue where Jason’s weapon collision volume was not hitting counselors directly in front of him.

Fixed an issue to allow Jason to hit counselors through windows

Fixed an issue to allow Jason to destroy windows and doors when swinging at them

Fixed an issue where Jason could no longer move if he tried to grab a Counselor immediately after throwing a knife

Fixed a number of issues preventing Jason from pulling Counselors out of a stopped car.

Fixed an issue that allowed Jason to Shift and Grab at the same time

Fixed an issue that was allowing Jason to activate an ability while throwing a knife

Fixed an issue that allowed Jason to use drown kills in shallow water

Part 9 Jason should have Part 9 music now

Counselors

Fixed an issue that was not allowing the Pocket Knife to trigger

Male counselors should all have their own VO now

Fixed an issue where dropping a gun while aiming could leave a counselor in an unresponsive state

Fixed an issue causing Counselors to not be able to break other Counselors free from Jason’s grip.

Fixed an issue where female Counselors weapon swings not hitting Jason

Counselors can now nudge each other slightly out of the way.

That’s a lot to take in, but it’s good to see the folks at Gun Media and Illfonic addressing the issues that count. Plus, them new outfits!

Friday the 13th: The Game is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.