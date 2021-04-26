Genshin Impact Leak Reveals New Character

✖

The Genshin Impact Version 1.5 update, "Beneath the Light of Jadite," is set to release this week on April 28th and bring with it a bunch of new content -- including new characters. And as has been seen in the past, new updates also tend to mean new leaks, with the latest of these revealing a five-star Anemo-attuned sword user named Kiryu Kazuha. Given that the character has yet to be officially announced, all of this is tentative at best despite all of the usual leakers and dataminers sharing it online. And because he appears to come from the in-game area of Inazuma, which is not yet playable in Genshin Impact, it might be some time before there is any confirmation.

According to the leaks, the character's abilities center around area-of-effect Anemo damage with some added movement. You can check out the leak, which includes what's known about Kiryu Kazuha so far, below:

5* Anemo Sword - Kiryu Kazuha

Birthday - October 29th

The First Inazuma Character Kazuha supports the team combining Anemo with other elements and dealing AoE damage by gathering enemies together.

Credit to Honey-MHW and Dimbreath

As noted above, it is currently unclear when the new leaked character might join Genshin Impact given that he has not even been confirmed as existing as of yet. The upcoming Version 1.5 update, "Beneath the Light of Jadite," is set to release on April 28th. Genshin Impact itself is currently available, free to play, for the PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile devices. The video game is also set to eventually release for the Nintendo Switch with a PlayStation 5 version coming on the April 28th update. The Version 1.4 update, "Invitation of Windblume," is now available. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular free-to-play title right here.

