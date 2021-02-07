New Halo Game May Be In Development at 343 Industries

✖

If a new job listing proves to be accurate, 343 Industries could have another Halo game in the works outside of Halo Infinite and Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The information comes by way of a new job listing to work as a Producer at the studio, although it’s unclear just what the description may be referring to.

Spotted on Microsoft’s website, this Producer role is looking to bring a new team member aboard at 343 Industries that will have a role “to help develop a new project in the Halo universe.” The description is much more detailed from this point on and makes clear that this mystery project is indeed a video game. However, there is no specific mention of Halo Infinite or The Master Chief Collection anywhere, making it seem as though this is a new game entirely.

That being said, before you get your hopes up a bit too high, it’s better to use logic with this situation. A lot of times, job listings like this are meant to be intentionally vague so that details of certain aspects of projects aren’t disclosed to the public. As such, this could very well be for a position on the Halo Infinite team, which would obviously make the most sense. While it’s bizarre that Infinite isn’t outright mentioned in the job description, especially since it has been fully revealed for years at this point, it could just be an oversight of some sort.

Then again, perhaps this role is for a new Halo game entirely. While this would surely be a bit of a surprise given how busy 343 seems to already be, Halo spin-offs have absolutely happened in the past. In fact, 343 has previously released Halo: Spartan Assault and also aided with work on Halo Wars 2. With this in mind, there’s definitely a chance that something other than Halo Infinite is in the pipeline at the studio.

Obviously, if we do hear anything about a new Halo game at any point in the future, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com. Otherwise, you can still continue to plan on getting your hands on Halo Infinite when the game releases later this fall on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

So do you think this job listing is hinting at another new Halo game entirely? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.