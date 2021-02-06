Halo: The Master Chief Collection Release For New Platforms Seemingly Teased

✖

A new tease from 343 Industries has indicated that Halo: The Master Chief Collection could soon be coming to new platforms. While specifics of this tease aren’t really clear at the moment, we should find out what the studio is indicating within the coming weeks.

In a new blog on the official Halo website, 343 Industries announced that it will be doing new flights (otherwise known as betas) for Halo: The Master Chief Collection at either the end of February or beginning of March. While full details of what this flight will offer weren’t given, 343 did say that this upcoming phase will perhaps give players “a new place and way to play.” The wording is rather mysterious, but it makes it seem as though the beloved remastered collection of the Halo series could be coming to another platform.

However, before you get too excited at the prospect of Halo: The Master Chief Collection landing on a device like the Nintendo Switch, there’s likely a better explanation for what is being teased here. For starters, many fans have been asking for a custom games browser for quite some time. This addition would let people join custom multiplayer games at will, which would be wonderful.

Conversely, there’s also a chance that Halo: The Master Chief Collection could be coming to an entirely new PC storefront. At the moment, the game is currently available to be downloaded via Steam and the Microsoft Store, but the Epic Games Store is notably absent from this lineup. As such, it could stand to reason that Halo: MCC could come to EGS in the near future.

Regardless of what is being teased here, 343 has said that it will share more specifics of this upcoming flight once it has an actual start date in mind. Furthermore, it was stressed that “things can change” within the coming weeks meaning that this new way to play the collection might not actually appear in the forthcoming flight.

If you'd like to take part in this flight, you can also sign-up to be part of the Halo Insider program to get in on the action. The flight itself should also be accessible across all platforms for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it goes live.

So what do you think this new teaser for Halo: The Master Chief Collection? Be sure to give me your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

