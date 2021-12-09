New Halo TV Series Photo Revealed Ahead of Official Trailer

The Halo TV series has released a new official photo of the Master Chief himself (Pablo Schreiber), ahead of the Paramount+ series’ official trailer debut at the game awards this week. Like all promos for Halo up to this point, the new image is just a tease of the epic adaptation that fans of the iconic game series are now expecting. The first teaser trailer for the Halo TV series very much echoed this new image, by giving fans tantailizing glimpse of Master Chief (from the back) putting on his iconic helmet. By the time for teases is done: the full Hao footage will be a make-or-break moment for the franchise.

Talking to EW, Pablo Schrieber gave a taste of what fans will get from the Halo TV show. He describes it as a “classic hero’s journey” that will “crack the veneer” of the Master Chief character that the First-Person Shooter games conveyed:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It takes place very much in the universe that the video games created, but it’s a TV show. We get to expand that universe and create stories in it. There’s going to be some new characters that are introduced, there’s going to be a lot of familiar characters that everyone will know from the game.”

As always, fans of the Halo games are going to be hyper-focused on the finer details of how this TV series adapts things – especially when it comes to the new additions to the mythos. The world-building and expansive universe of Halo was a key factor in turning a mere shooter game into the global franchise that it is today; therein lies both the grand opportunity and risk for this TV show. Continuing to expand the lore is a key part of Halo’s tradition – and if it goes well, the show will easily spawn a whole new wave of games as well. If it the changes and expansions don’t go well…

Halo stars Schreiber as Master Chief, with Jen Taylor cast as Cortana in the series – a role that initially went to Natascha McElhone, before Cortana was recast. Other talents on board with Halo include Charlie Murphy, Olive Gray, and Danny Sapani, Natasha Culzac, Kate Kennedy, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, and Bokeem Woodbine. The developer of the current and future Halo video games (including Halo Infinite) is also assisting with production of the TV series.

The Game Awards will take place Thursday, December 9th at 5 p.m. PT. Check back with ComicBook.com Gaming for coverage of Halo’s debut trailer