Halo TV Series Reveals First Teaser Trailer

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Halo series has officially been revealed. In case you missed it, it was previously announced that the upcoming Halo TV series would air not on Showtime but on Paramount+ instead. The first teaser for the production of course features Master Chief, the iconic Halo lead played by Pablo Schreiber in the series, and gives us our first real glimpse at what the live-action portrayal of the Halo universe will look like. The Halo TV series is scheduled to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in 2022.

The Halo series is one that’s been talked about for a long time with casting decisions announced back when it was planned for Showtime and other discussions held long before that, so Halo fans will undoubtedly be happy to finally see something from the series itself. You can check out the teaser trailer below to see how the Halo series is shaping up so far ahead of its arrival on Paramount+.

https://twitter.com/paramountplus/status/1460313523645526016

Prior to this teaser, people looking for more from the Halo series have had to be satisfied with the occasional teaser or a glimpse of some of the most recognizable characters and their outfits. Those previews included the reveal of a couple of different images showing off Cortana and weapons as well as a look at part of Master Chief’s helmet. With the first teaser trailer now revealed, we’ll hopefully see more of these teasers moving forward until the series releases.

Alongside Schreiber as Master Chief, Jen Taylor has also been cast as Cortana in the series with the role initially going to Natascha McElhone before Cortana was recast. Other talents on board with the Halo project include Charlie Murphy, Olive Gray, and Danny Sapani, Natasha Culzac, Kate Kennedy, Shabana Azmi, Bentley Kalu, and Bokeem Woodbine. The developer of the current and future Halo video games including Halo Infinite is also assisting in the production of the series, so Halo franchise fans can rest assured knowing the studio has an input in the adaptation.

The Halo TV series will stream exclusively via Paramount+ in 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming show right here.

What do you think about the teaser trailer for the Halo live-action series? Are you looking forward to checking it out for yourself? Let us know in the comments!