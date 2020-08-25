New Nintendo Switch Model Details Reportedly Revealed

✖

Further details about a new Nintendo Switch model that is reportedly set to release next year point to the company looking into exactly what you would imagine: a more-powerful, better-looking console. The previous report had indicated that the company was looking into improving both the display and interactivity, but a new report from Bloomberg essentially corroborates the previous reporting while also revealing that Nintendo is looking specifically at increasing the console's computing power and supporting 4K with the new model.

Additionally, a whole lineup of games is being prepared for the new model, according to the same report, which cites sources briefed on the strategy. "Those games would address a wide range of players, from casual gamers seeking small doses of escapism to more devoted fans putting in marathon gaming sessions," Bloomberg writes. The same sources also claimed that the current relative quiet on the Nintendo Switch release front is due to preparing for this big drop next year.

As we've stated previously, releasing a new, upgraded Nintendo Switch model makes a lot of sense. While the company can't directly compete with the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X this year, releasing an alternative console next year which does all of the things the Nintendo Switch does but better just sounds like smart business.

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, the two official models of the console, are currently available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

What do you think about the latest reports about a new Nintendo Switch model? If it really were more powerful and supported 4K, would you buy a new Nintendo Switch next year? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.