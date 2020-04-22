Where Can I Get a Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch shortage continues thanks to a perfect storm of events that includes the success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons combined with manufacturing issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, boredom related to the coronavirus pandemic, and resellers looking to take advantage of the situation. Nintendo has been trying to reassure everyone that new consoles are on the way, so there's reason to hope that things will improve soon. That having been said, we're keeping tabs on the latest news with regard to Nintendo Switch stock levels below. Note that the information will update as new details emerge.

Nintendo Switch Lite ($199.99): First off, getting your hands on a Nintendo Switch Lite hasn't been nearly as difficult as the standard Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch Lite doesn't actually do any switching, there are no Joy-Cons (though it can connect to extra controllers), and the screen is smaller at 5.5-inches. However, the Lite does offer the same fundamental handheld experience as the standard Switch at a price point that's $100 cheaper. It's also more portable, has more color options (Yellow, Turquoise, Gray, and Coral), and an actual D-pad. The current Nintendo Switch Lite stock situation is as follows:

Best Buy - IN STOCK (Multiple Colors - Best Buy has been the most reliable destination with regard to Nintendo Switch Lite stock in recent weeks)

Walmart - IN STOCK (Price higher than $199.99 MSRP)

Amazon - SOLD OUT

GameStop - SOLD OUT

Target - SOLD OUT

Nintendo Switch ($299.99): As for the standard Nintendo Switch, when new stock arrives online, it doesn't last long. For example, it seems like Best Buy gets new stock in on an almost daily basis, but it's gone in the blink of an eye. That might be due to a glitch with their "Add to Cart" button, but you might want to check there first just in case. We should also point out that Amazon might not be much help on this front until things start getting back to normal.

Best Buy - SOLD OUT

Walmart - SOLD OUT

GameStop - SOLD OUT

Amazon - SOLD OUT

Target - SOLD OUT

Bundle Deals (Prices Vary): Some retailers are bundling the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles with games and accessories. If you're willing to spend more to get a Switch, these might be your best option as they are more likely to be in stock. You can check out some of those options below.

Best Buy - Several Switch Lite bundles are in stock, Nintendo Switch bundles are sold out

GameStop - SOLD OUT

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.