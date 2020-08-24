New Nintendo Switch Could Reportedly Release in 2021

✖

A new report claims that a new Nintendo Switch model could release early next year. This follows several reports and rumors for some time now that some version of a "Nintendo Switch Pro" could release in the future, though Nintendo has not officially announced anything of the sort -- and even went so far as to state that there definitely would not be a new Nintendo Switch model this year.

The new report comes by way of the Taiwan-based Economic Daily News, which cites supply chain manufacturing sources. According to the report, the new Nintendo Switch model will include an improved display and more interactivity. What exactly that means, in reality, is unclear as "interactivity" could mean a number of different things when it comes to Nintendo. This is the company that produced Ring Fit Adventure and amiibo, after all.

The reports from earlier this year had indicated that a new Nintendo Switch model was set for 2020, but there is a good chance that -- even if they were true -- coronavirus-related shutdowns probably hindered any sort of manufacturing. "Early next year" seems like as good a chance as any given the timeline of the release for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X this year, and if it really is a more powerful version of the console, it would arguably better position Nintendo to compete with the other two console manufacturers. As always, however, take all of these reports with a grain of salt until Nintendo officially announces something.

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, the two official models of the console, are currently available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

