Streaming Pokemon Is About to Get a Whole Lot Harder

Pokemon has put out a lot of episodes since its anime began. If you did not realize, the hit series has been going on since the late '90s, and Pokemon continues to churn out content to this day. With more than 1,000 episodes to its name, the Pokemon anime continues to draw in eyes across the globe. However, an announcement just revealed it is about to get harder to watch the Pokemon anime...!

The information comes courtesy of The Pokemon Company itself, and it has to do with Pokemon TV. The app, which is run by TPC, has been used for more than a decade now. It houses select episodes of the Pokemon anime for free, but the Pokemon TV app will close in just a few months.

"Thank you to all our fans who have enjoyed Pokémon TV over the years," TPC shared with fans. "The Pokémon TV app and website will sunset and the service will end on March 28, 2024. Beginning on January 8, 2024, fans will no longer be able to download the Pokémon TV app from the App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Amazon Appstore, Nintendo eShop, and Pokemon.com."

With this Pokemon-centric app closing, it is about to get even more difficult to find classic content from the anime. After all, the Pokemon TV service rotated classic episodes and select Pokemon movies all for free. Now, the franchise's VOD options are varied, and none of it makes a lick of sense.

After all, you can find Pokemon season one streaming on Netflix, but season two is only available through Amazon Prime Video. If you want to watch more of the Pokemon anime, you will have to swap back and forth from Hulu, Tubi, Freevee, The Roku Channel, YouTube, Hoopla, and more. Despite its popularity, the Pokemon anime has no centric home, and the loss of Pokemon TV makes that truth hurt all the worse for fans.

