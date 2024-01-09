Is Palworld on Xbox Game Pass?

Palworld made a major splash when it was announced. The "Pokémon with guns" survival game from developer Pocketpair has finally gotten a release date, and it's coming much sooner than you might expect if you haven't been keeping up with development. Palworld will officially launch on Xbox and PC platforms later this month. Because the game is coming to Xbox, many fans are wondering if it'll launch on Xbox Game Pass. After all, the early access game seems tailor-made for the service. Fortunately, the developers have great news for fans.

Will Palworld Launch on Xbox Game Pass?

Palworld will be available to play day one with Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows on January 19 at 00:00 PST too!https://t.co/Bfs2YbvXZy



Embark on a journey across Palpagos Island with your friends and Pals!@Xbox @XboxGamePass — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 9, 2024

Palworld officially launches on January 19. It's worth noting this is the early access version of the game, so don't expect it to be feature-complete at launch. There will still be over 100 different Pals to catch and collect, but Pocketpair has plans to add more monsters along with tons of other updates. The best part about this release is that it will be launching on Xbox Game Pass on day one. Anyone subscribed to Microsoft's service will be able to download and play the game for no additional charge as soon as it launches.

This is a major get for Xbox. While Palworld probably won't be nearly as big as the massive franchise it's inspired by, having a multiplayer survival game that people are excited about will always be a feather in the Game Pass cap. Hopefully, it'll have a smoother launch than something like Redfall, but either way, next week is sure to be fun for Game Pass users.

What is Palworld?

The easy description you'll see everywhere for Palworld is "Pokémon with guns." However, that's only part of the story. Sure, you're catching and collecting all kinds of pocket monsters and can even take them down into dungeons for battles. That said, Palworld is much more focused on being a multiplayer survival game. You can use your various Pals to help build structures and let them employ their various special abilities to automate those buildings. Doing this makes it easier for you to survive and thrive in the harsh landscape.

It's even more open than that, as you can live out your dreams of being on Team Rocket. Palworld includes the option to sneak into Pal sanctuaries and capture rare monsters. You can then sell them on the black market to quickly add funds to your wallet. Again, this is a much grittier take on monster-catching compared to Pokémon.

Palworld also brings 32-player multiplayer servers to the mix. At launch, the game won't have PvP support, but that is coming in a future update. The team also has plans to up that player count even higher in the future, though it doesn't have any release windows yet.

Palworld launches on Xbox and PC platforms on January 19 and will come to Xbox Game Pass on day one.