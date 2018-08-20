New Resident Evil 2 Collector’s Edition Revealed

Capcom has announced another new Resident Evil 2 Remake collector’s edition, this time for fans in Europe.

Poised to arrive alongside the game’s launch, the collector’s edition will include the game, special packaging, a steelbook case, a 12-inch Leon Kennedy figurine, a Limited Edition R.P.D. Keys, an art book, a CD of the soundtrack, a “Made in Heaven” pin badge, a special poster, and a deluxe DLC pack card.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The deluxe DLC pack card includes the following:

“Original Version” soundtrack

Leon Kennedy Costumes: Arklay Sheriff and Noir

Claire Redfield Costumes: Military, Noir and Elza Walker

Deluxe Weapon: Samurai Edge – Albert Model

If you’re looking for a collector’s edition — but aren’t in Europe — then here’s one for North America and one for Japan, the latter of which includes a very special typewriter.

While a bit pricey, if you’re a big fan of Resident Evil 2, then these collector’s editions seem like a no-brainer. After all, who knows when and if we will ever get another Resident Evil 2 collector’s edition. I mean, we probably will eventually, it is one of Capcom’s more iconic games and a cash cow, but it might be awhile. Plus, as I’ve always said, you can never own too many Resident Evil collector’s editions.

Resident Evil 2 Remake is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release on January 25, 2019. For more news and media on the game, click here. For more information, here’s an official overview:

In Resident Evil 2, the classic action, tense exploration, and puzzle solving gameplay that defined the Resident Evil series returns. Players join rookie police officer Leon Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield, who are thrust together by a disastrous outbreak in Raccoon City that transformed its population into deadly zombies. Both Leon and Claire have their own separate playable campaigns, allowing players to see the story from both characters’ perspectives. The fate of these two fan favorite characters is in players hands as they work together to survive and get to the bottom of what is behind the terrifying attack on the city. Will they make it out alive?