Report: A New Splinter Cell Isn’t Releasing Anytime Soon

According to a new report, Ubisoft isn’t releasing a new Splinter Cell anytime soon, and may not actually even be making a new entry in the stealth series at all. The report comes way of Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, who’s well-known for having accurate and reliable scoops and having a few sources running around different parts of Ubisoft. According to Schreier, via his sources, “there is no Splinter Cell game in production” at any Ubisoft developer. Now, the Kotaku reporter seems very confident of this, however, he does admit it’s possible a project could be in very early development, and his sources thus haven’t heard of it yet.

“I’ve asked a bunch of people about this, because everybody wants to know if a Splinter Cell game is coming,” said Schreier. “Everyone I’ve talked to has said no, as far as they know, there is no Splinter Cell game in production.”

Of course, take this with a grain of salt, like any unofficial report. However, Schreier has prove himself a reliable source in the past, especially when it comes to Ubisoft. Further, this matches up with a rumor from last month that claimed the same thing. According to that rumor, there’s currently no new installment from the Tom Clancy’s series in development. There’s been numerous projects in development over the years, but none have gotten very far and all have been canned or shelved, which explains why we keep hearing about the series, but never see anything of it.

That said, there’s also been some evidence suggesting there’s a new game in development. This month there was a new leak out of GameStop that seem to suggested a new Splinter Cell would be revealed and released soon. In other words, who knows what to believe. It seems the pile of evidence that there isn’t a new Splinter Cell coming soon is the bigger of the two piles though.

For more, news, media, and information on all things Splinter Cell, click here.