New TUBBZ Figure Drops: Metal Gear Solid, D&D, Power Rangers, and More

Numskull has been busy adding to their lineup of awesome TUBBZ cosplaying bath duck figures in recent weeks, and we're rounding up some of the latest reveals right here. The new figures up for grabs include extremely limited editions of Psycho Mantis and Dr Hal Otacon-Emmerich from the Metal Gear Solid franchise, Dungeons & Dragons Hank the Ranger and Diana the Acrobat ducks, Red, Blue, and Pink Power Rangers ducks, and a giant Ghostbusters Stay Puft duck that smells like marshmallows. Now there's something you don't see everyday!

If you're unfamiliar, TUBBZ are highly detailed figures that are inspired by classic bath ducks mashed up with popular characters from movies, tv, and video games. Unlike Funko Pops, some of these TUBBZ have extremely limited runs (2000 – 3000 units in this case), making them true collector's items. They even come packaged in their own stackable bathtub for display. Details about each of the new TUBBZ duck can be found below along with links where they can be ordered. Beyond that you can take a closer look in the image gallery.

You can collect more TUBBZ duck figures here at Just Geek and here on Amazon.