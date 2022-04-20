It looks like Naughty Dog could be in the process of working on new games in the Uncharted series for PlayStation 5 at this moment. While the studio technically just released a new installment earlier this year with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a new mainline entry in the franchise hasn’t come about since 2017’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Fortunately, it looks like Naughty Dog is definitely doing something with Uncharted based on a new leak.

According to a recent post from a Naughty Dog recruiter by the name of Christina-Marie Drake McBrearty, the studio is currently looking to bring aboard new developers to work on Uncharted. In a recent post on LinkedIn, McBrearty talked about what she’ll be doing at Naughty Dog moving forward. In doing so, she also happened to mention that Uncharted is clearly something the studio is focusing on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This opportunity will allow me to better fuse my talents and experience with HR operations, business strategy and recruiting with my passion for video games and entertainment. It’s even more special being able to be building future teams for not only new titles but for the legacy of Uncharted which is very personal and specific to me and my family,” McBrearty said in her post.

Based on McBrearty’s wording here, it’s hard to know exactly what she means about the “legacy of Uncharted.” The implication is that Naughty Dog will be creating new entries in the series of some sort, but the finer details here are still a bit nebulous.

It’s worth stressing that even if Naughty Dog does have plans to make more Uncharted games, we might not learn anything more about what’s in store for quite a long time. Given that McBrearty is a recruiter, it seems like she’s going to be looking to staff up and bring aboard new developers that will then be working with Uncharted. As such, the studio’s future with the IP could be in the very early planning stages.

Still, are you excited to see that Naughty Dog clearly isn’t looking to leave Uncharted behind entirely? And what direction do you hope to see the studio take the franchise in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]