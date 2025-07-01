Newly Revealed Game Is Sailor Moon Meets Full Metal Alchemist

Few anime have been as popular as Sailor Moon and Full Metal Alchemist. For many millennials, these titles were our introduction to anime. Now, a newly announced action-shooting game seeks to combine the vibes of these two anime into an action-packed video game. Full Metal Schoolgirl was revealed on July 1st by developer Yuke’s and publisher D3Publisher, and it’s poised to combine action roguelike and shooter elements in an anime-inspired adventure.

Today, Yuke’s and D3Publisher revealed their upcoming game, Full Metal Schoolgirl. As the title suggests, the game takes some clear inspiration from anime like Full Metal Alchemist and Sailor Moon. However, the game it its own anime IP with a new story for gamers to explore. It is set to release on October 23rd, 2025. Developer Yuke’s is best known for its WWE video game series, tough it has also worked on Mobile Suit Gundam, Double Dragon Revive, and other titles. Now, we’ve got a first look at its latest new game project. You can check out a first look at the vibes for the game with the reveal trailer below:

The game features Machine Girls in futuristic Japan, seeking revenge against an evil corporation. It’s essentially the classic magical girl trope, but in cybernetic form. In addition to revealing some gameplay footage and character models, the trailer features its own unique theme song. Gamers also get an introduction to the key voice actors involved in the project.

What We Know About Full Metal Schoolgirl So Far

Along with the new announcement trailer, the game has also launched a Steam page. Details about Full Metal Schoolgirl appeared on the PlayStation blog today, as well. It is set to release for PC via Steam, PS5, and Switch 2 upon its global launch on October 23rd.

Full Metal Schoolgirl stars several cyborg schoolgirls. Players will battle through a 100-story skyscraper, fighting against corporate cyborg workers. The game employs roguelike elements, as you work to get stronger while tackling each floor. In addition to battling it out with enemy cyborgs, gamers will also have to navigate traps and security systems to work their way to the top.

One of the playable Machine Girls in Full Metal Schoolgirl

While the game over moment will cause you to lose all weapons and equipment, you’ll be able to retain materials and rewards to make yourself stronger with enhancement modifications. At launch, the game will have over 100 different weapons and equipment types for gamers to customize their machine girl character. In addition, gamers will be able to obtain plenty of cosmetic DLC to further customize their look.

There is also a live stream element for the machine girls, though this hasn’t been super clearly explained yet. From the sounds of it, gamers will set up in-game livestreams of their virtual adventures to earn currency for upgrades and equipment.

Pre-orders for Full Metal Schoolgirl are set to begin on July 2nd, with pre-order bonuses including special battle suits and accessories. More information about the game will be revealed in the lead-up to its October 23rd release. Gamers can wishlist now on Steam or their platform of choice to be notified when the game is available for pre-order.

