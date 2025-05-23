New Gacha Game Sets Global Release Date (And Fans Say It’s Wuthering Waves x Honkai)

With more people picking up mobile gaming and many gamers balking at the up-front cost of traditional games, gachas are rising in popularity. Many recent popular mobile games, including Pokemon TCG Pocket, employ gacha-style mechanics. You can play the game for free, but those lottery-style pulls will cost you in in-game grind or real-life cash. While there are already some great gacha games out there, fans are always looking for the next exciting new release to check out. Now, a highly anticipated gacha called Rememento: White Shadow appears to have set its sights on a global release date of May 28th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

HoYoverse games like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail are some of the most popular gachas out there, and newcomers like Wuthering Waves have picked up steam as well. This upcoming release has many gamers saying it looks like a mix of Honkai and Wuthering Waves, which has global gamers excited to see it release. And now, an update from the developer appears to target a global release date for Rememento: White Shadow.

This information comes from a forum update from the developers of Rememento: White Shadow, where it shared details about the game’s upcoming 1.4 update. Among the translated details, one gacha gamer spotted details about global servers getting added to the game, alongside the option to select country-specific languages, including English, Japanese, German, French, and Spanish, alongside the original Korean.

Global Launch for Rememento: White Shadow Could Be a Quiet One

Aside from this hint in the patch notes for the 1.4 update, however, Rememento has yet to share much about this supposed global release. This has some fans doubting whether it’s actually happening. If the translated details are accurate, however, it looks like a global version of the gacha will arrive with the next patch on May 28th. However, gacha gamers scouring the web for information on how to pre-register or any English-language social media accounts for the game haven’t had much luck.

It’s possible that this patch will add the global servers, but not necessarily make them fully live. However, if the translation is accurate, the notes do say “you can choose between Korean and global servers through server selection.” This suggests that gamers will be able to access Rememento: White Shadow‘s global servers when this update goes live. However, if the mobile game isn’t available on App Stores, it may require gamers to head to the game’s website and use its PC client. If so, it’s likely not going to take off quite like games like Genshin, which are easily accessible on multiple platforms.

Two new character skins coming to Rememento: White Shadow

Despite doubt about whether the game is actually launching with so little fanfare, many gacha fans are excited for this one. It has earned the nickname “Wuthering Star Rail” from some hardcore gacha fans due to its apparent combination of some of the best elements of Wuthering Waves and Honkai: Star Rail. The game’s world looks much like the one depicted in Wuthering Waves, while gameplay has been described as similar to Honkai: Star Rail. And as one player puts it, that combination could be “the best of 2 worlds.”

Gacha fans will have their eyes on this one as the supposed global launch date of May 28th approaches. Hopefully, we’ll be able to jump in and see if the hype holds up for Rememento: White Shadow soon enough!