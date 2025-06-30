10 Video Games Releasing in July 2025 You Shouldn’t Miss

Not even the summer doldrums can stop the flow of video games. The July 2025 video game releases cover a wide variety of genres, from sports to Soulslikes. There’s undeniably something for everyone, so here are the 10 biggest games coming out in July 2025.

EA Sports College Football 25 was the second best-selling game of 2024 — outselling even Madden NFL 25 — and it’s likely its sequel will hit similar numbers. Players will undoubtedly flock to it again just because it’s college football, but developer EA Orlando has still added over 2,700 new plays, 10,000 more players, and over 300 coaches, as well as improved AI, better blocking and coverages, dynamic substitutions, mechanical ways to emulate home team advantage, and cross-platform play.

Release Date: July 10th via PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

2) Patapon 1+2 Replay

Patapon lives. This bundle is yet another remaster of the seminal first two PSP games, but it has more features than the bare-bones ports PlayStation put out for the PS4. Replay has difficulty settings and adjustable timing, both of which were sorely missing in those aforementioned ports. The lag inherent in many modern TVs also meant they were hard to control and the dated difficulty spikes in those two original games forced players to grind. Given how Patapon 1+2 Replay is smoothing out these wrinkles, it might be the best time to play these strange rhythmic strategy games.

Release Date: July 11th via PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC

3) Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater also lives. After reportedly being canned by Activision despite the explosive success of the 1+2 remasters, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is a collection of two remasters based on the third and fourth entries in the series but with the modern amenities of the prior remaster. It’s still all about the tricks and fluidly setting up a long combo, but with a bigger roster of skaters, expanded customization options, the ability to create a park, and cross-platform multiplayer. Some have been miffed over its changes it making to the originals, but THPS 3+4 still has a lot going for it.

Release Date: July 11th via PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC (will launch on Game Pass)

4) Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape was received well and sent that decade-long story out with a bang, and now The Edge of Fate is here to mark a brand-new beginning for the narrative and kick off a multi-year saga. Like past expansions, The Edge of Fate will add a slew of new weapons, missions, and gear, as well as a raid, so this is mostly of those who already love Destiny 2. But given the reception of The Final Shape and how many players it brought back to Bungie’s looter shooter, that’s still for a whole lot of people.

Release Date: July 15th via PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

5) Shadow Labyrinth

Shadow Labyrinth is a Pac-Man game. It’s tough to get that from the title and maybe the key art, but it’s an action platformer take on the classic arcade phenomenon complete with upgrades and, strangely, the ability to turn Pac-Man into a pilotable mech. This gritty reimagining is coming out in a crowded genre, but, at the very least, it’ll be worth checking out in some capacity because of its novelty as a different kind of Pac-Man game.

Release Date: July 17th via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC

6) RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business

RoboCop: Rogue City was a surprisingly well-received first-person shooter and developer Teyon is giving players another helping with Unfinished Business. This standalone expansion has players controlling both RoboCop and Alex Murphy, meaning it’ll give a peek at what Murphy’s life before his accident, as well as the walking tank, ED-209. It brings new enemies that pack more powerful gear, some of which — like the self-explanatory Cryo Cannon — RoboCop gets to wield. It’s already building from an established base, so this one seems primed to deliver.

Release Date: July 17th via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

7) Donkey Kong Bananza

Nintendo’s first-party Switch 2 trickle continues with Donkey Kong Bananza, the new console’s second huge exclusive. This platformer stars a slightly redesigned ape as he smashes and bashes around big levels. This player-driven approach to traversal driven by destruction seems quite liberating and has given it the colloquial name of “Red Faction: Gorilla.” It’s a novel idea, one that seems like it’ll take advantage of the Switch 2’s higher technical abilities.

Release Date: July 17th via Nintendo Switch 2

8) Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is yet another action Soulslike set within various Asian mythology. However, it’s also another promising version of one of those types of games. Like Nioh, Wuchang is on the faster side and balletic movement, as protagonist Bai Wuchang can flip and roll around quite effortlessly. She not only has a long skill tree and access to around 25 unique weapons and about 40 spells, but she can also take moves from enemies, further building out her combat repertoire. It’s a new team tackling a crowded genre, so there’s room to be skeptical, but it’s still one to look out for.

Release Date: July 24th via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (will launch on Game Pass)

9) Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game

Most The Lord of the Rings games are about stabbing or, tragically, playing as Gollum. Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game is quite different in that it is a cozy game based in the popular universe. Players create their own Hobbit in Hobbiton and garden, pick plants, trade, fish, cook meals, warm up to the locals, and customize their own home. Its release also marks the 71st anniversary of The Fellowship of the Ring to the day. And while it looks to be quite thematically different from those books, it, like Shadow Labyrinth, demonstrates the benefits of going someplace unexpected with an established franchise.

Release Date: July 29th via PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC

10) Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound

Developer The Game Kitchen cut its teeth on the two Blasphemous games, and while both have plenty of action, the two also have a fair bit of methodical Soulslike DNA in them. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound is a way for the team to stretch into full action territory and it’s shaping up to be a shift the team was more than prepared for. This 2D action title looks to pull from the original NES Ninja Gaiden games, but with a modern coat of paint, a coat that’s taking advantage of The Game Kitchen’s talented artists. It remains to be seen if it’ll be the best Ninja Gaiden game of 2025, given how it’s coming months after Ninja Gaiden 2 Black and a bit before Ninja Gaiden 4, but it’s sure making one hell of a push to take that top spot.

Release Date: July 31st via PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC