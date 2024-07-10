New Double Dragon 3D Game Coming in 2025

Double Dragon is the next old-school video game series getting a new chance at life. According to the latest issue of Famitsu (via Gematsu), the beat em up series will see a new 3D entry released in 2025. The revival is being helmed by Arc System Works, who acquired the IP in 2015. Arc System Works is best known for fighting games like Dragon Ball FighterZ, Granblue Fantasy Versus, and Guilty Gear Strive. According to the report, the studio plans on using that fighting game experience for the battle system in the game. The new Double Dragon is set to be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Since acquiring the Double Dragon rights, Arc System Works has released two games in the series. Both Double Dragon IV and Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons featured an old-school approach meant to evoke the earliest games in the franchise, but it seems this new entry will be more of an attempt to bring the franchise into the modern day. It remains to be seen whether the new game can bring back the franchise’s cultural relevance, but hopefully it will offer a compelling new entry for both long-time fans and newcomers alike.

The original Double Dragon was released in arcades in 1987, and was followed by an NES version one year later. In the following years, Double Dragon would see a number of releases on systems like Sega Genesis, Game Gear, Game Boy, and Super Nintendo. At the height of Double Dragon’s popularity, the series spawned an animated series, action figures, and even a live-action movie. That might be hard to believe for younger gamers, but Double Dragon was once a pretty big deal!

Unfortunately, additional details about this new entry are pretty sparse at the moment. The new Double Dragon game will apparently attempt to blend the old-school beat ’em up gameplay of the series with current industry standards. That means players can expect to see a modern control scheme and multiple difficulty options. Hopefully we won’t be waiting too long on more information!

Are you excited to check out this new game in the Double Dragon series? Were you a fan at the height of Double Dragon’s popularity in the ’90s? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!