New Xbox Release Date, Details Reportedly Leaked

New details on what’s said to be called the Xbox One S All-Digital console have reportedly been leaked that include a potential release date and games that’ll be bundled with the console. As its name suggests, this console from Microsoft is said to have no disc drive and will instead only play games digitally. The new details follow reports from earlier in March that revealed what’s said to be the official name of the console and said the device would be out some time in May after a reveal in April.

Windows Central was one of the first to discuss the new member of the Xbox family and has returned to provide a more precise release timeframe by saying the console is expected to release on May 7th. That information was made available to Windows Central by documents they received, the report said. The new release date is expected to be a universal one for the global Xbox market, a detail that remains unchanged from the initial report.

Some of the product images of the Xbox One S All-Digital that Windows Central received which showed off the console’s box art also revealed storage and game bundle details pertaining to the device. It’ll come with 1TB worth of storage, the images suggested, and will have Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves, and Minecraft, three core games in Microsoft’s family. Though many of Microsoft’s games are available through the Xbox Game Pass service, Windows Central reported that there isn’t a subscription deal bundled with the new console.

Unlike the more exact release date, no information on a precise price point was included in the report, though Windows Central did say that the information obtained indicated that this console will have the lowest recommended retail price of all the current Xbox One devices. Assuming the console will be officially revealed in April as previous reports have indicated, information pertaining to pricing info and an official release date should be known soon. Microsoft has not yet officially confirmed the existence of the new device nor has it spoken about its details, however.

