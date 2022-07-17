Xbox Exec Teases New Xbox Series X Exclusives

It sounds like there are a bunch of new Xbox Series X|S exclusives in the works that we don't even know about. As of right now, we know what the next 12 months of Xbox look like thanks to the recent Xbox summer showcase. That will include a new Forza game, Starfield, Redfall, and a number of other games, meaning we have a pretty solid lineup of games until next summer. We have a larger picture of the next few years as well with Fable, The Elder Scrolls 6, and tons of other already announced games that have gone quiet since being announced, but there are even more games on the way.

On Twitter, Xbox Games Marketing GM Aaron Greenberg reposted a picture of all of the Xbox exclusives past, present, and future and noted how impressive the list already was despite the fact there are a lot of games not here because they haven't been announced. As of right now, Microsoft is sitting on a number of big franchises that haven't had new games in years such as Banjo Kazooie, Gears of War, and more. Even the heavily rumored GoldenEye 007 remaster hasn't been announced yet, but is expected to be ready to release at any given moment. With Microsoft buying up studios left and right, swallowing up major franchises like Doom, The Evil Within, and Fallout, it's safe to say there are probably a lot of major games in the works that we won't know about for at least a couple of years.

Thanks for creating this @klobrille love your work. Impressive list to see especially knowing there is a lot more in the works that is not on here! 💚🙅🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/GUdZOLDAst — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) July 4, 2022

Xbox appears to be trying to keep things close to the chest until a game is closer to release. Given it has been over two years since Fable and some other titles were announced and we have no updates, it's likely Xbox wants to create shorter marketing windows in order to manage expectations and avoid disappointing people by making them wait too long.

