New Zelda: Ocarina of Time Trailer Highlights Many of the Game’s Final Bosses and Dungeons

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time‘s remake is easily one of 2026’s most anticipated games, with a new trailer generating even more hype with a new look at environments and enemies players might remember. Although it’s only about 30 seconds long, the latest Switch 2 footage for this remake is packed with exciting content, including some first-time looks at some locations and enemies from the original game. The stunning visuals of this remake are on full display by showing some iconic bosses and dungeons, promising players an experience that reminds them of one of gaming’s most celebrated titles.

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One of the biggest aspects of the remake players have been asking to see is how it redesigns some of Ocarina of Time‘s infamous dungeons. Areas like the notorious Water Temple are already being talked about, but everywhere from the young Link areas of Dodongo’s Cavern or Jabu-Jabu’s Belly to the adult Link locations such as the Shadow Temple or Ice Cavern are also points of discussions. The enemies and bosses in these spaces hold a majority of the moments players remember most, so it makes sense why Nintendo’s recent trailer seems to focus on the remake’s interpretation of classic dungeons.

Ocarina of Time Remake’s Newest Trailer Shows off Water, Shadow, & Spirit Temples Along With Big Boss Fights

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Nintendo managed to pack a lot into such a short trailer, including some Ocarina of Time dungeons veteran fans might recognize right away. Alongside a boss fight in the forests of Hyrule at night, Link is seen navigating and fighting enemies in places like the Water Temple, Shadow Temple, and Spirit Temple. Images of the game’s villain Ganondorf also shows off the final dungeon of the game — Ganon’s Castle. Some of the footage from the trailer may have shown off some parts of Ocarina of Time‘s final dungeon, but considering how the regal halls of Ganon’s Castle share some enemies with the Spirit Temple, it could be either location.

Besides the obviously intimidating images of Ganondorf playing an organ, players can expect to face some other challenging foes based on the trailer. A watery elemental creature with a hand-like appendage grabs Link in the Water Temple, before transitioning into a scene where Link must travel on a ghostly ship with a skull on its front, likely to travel to the Shadow Temple. Meanwhile, Link also blocks a heavy attack from what appears to be an Iron Knuckle, a large, heavily armored enemy seen in the Spirit Temple and Ganon’s Castle.

At the same time, King Dodongo is another boss shown in the trailer, marking one of Link’s biggest foes from the early Dodongo’s Cavern dungeon from when he’s still young. This large and rocky enemy is shown through likely a boss introduction cutscene, marking the final opponent of that specific dungeon in dramatic fashion. Other gameplay clips show Link take on the mini-boss Dead Hand in the Shadow Temple, and his infamous Dark Link reflection in the Water Temple. Dark Link in particular is a fan-favorite, and seems to have some visual flair in the remake, dodging one of Link’s attacks in the trailer and jumping on top of his sword for a stunning moment of skill.

Exciting Combat Abilities Will Make Boss Fights & Dungeon Explorations One of the Remake’s Best Selling Points

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Although much of the trailer for Ocarina of Time‘s remake showed Link blocking attacks or missing strikes against big enemies, the end of the footage also showed how player combat skills will evolve. Much like the original game, by the time you reach the Spirit Temple and Ganon’s Castle, Link will be armed with all the skills he needs to defeat great evil, a fact shown by a charging spinning slash attack that decimates an enemy near the end of the trailer. Fighting progressively more dangerous enemies and bosses by using the skills and items you find in previous dungeons is the quintessential Legend of Zelda experience, so it’s good to see that the remake isn’t sacrificing that core series loop.

With new features to streamline combat a bit more, the action of this remake seems to be a key selling point alongside the polished new visuals. Adding greater flair and challenge to some dungeons and bosses, while retaining the parts of them players remember, will strike a good balance between nostalgia and fresh design for everyone to discover. Although there were plenty of concerns for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake when it was teased, this recent trailer shows just how exhilarating the game can be when it comes to the Switch 2 soon.

What do you think of the additional dungeon and boss gameplay shown for the Ocarina of Time remake? Let us know in the comments below!