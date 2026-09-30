Ocarina Of Time’s Remake Is Adding a New Feature That Will Make It Easier to Reach 100% Completion

The systems behind The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake are slowly being revealed ahead of its November 2026 release date, showing what is familiar and what is new. Many different nostalgic gameplay features from the original classic are obviously coming back, but players are more interested in how the game might be changing from what everyone knows. Although modern updates to Ocarina of Time are necessary, one mechanic shown off for the remake should alleviate some fears players have about new features “ruining” the original game’s intent.

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Whenever players hear about big additions or changes to a beloved game for its remake, there is suspicion on if those new systems will be too intrusive or not. With other AAA games coming under fire for having too many “modern” mechanics (hand-holding, too many cinematics, generic stories, etc.), the worry was that Ocarina of Time‘s redux would suffer from the same problems. However, Nintendo has shown that their development of the remake leans more into intentional and deliberate integration of modern updates, that respect the player’s agency much more than fans anticipated.

The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Remake Confirms Trails Of Time As A Modern Mechanic For The Classic Game

Courtesy of Nintendo

Although it was never described in detail during the initial gameplay reveal for the Ocarina of Time remake, recent information from Nintendo has confirmed that a modern feature called “Trails of Time” will be in the game. The purpose of this system is to act as a quest tracker for the player, marking the first time Ocarina of Time has mechanics in place to guide players toward certain goals or destinations. The original game had nothing outside its standard UI/UX to keep players informed, meaning that exploration, story progression, and other discoveries were reliant on how much the player retained and interpreted information largely on their own.

Through Trails of Time, players can now confirm their next objective on the map, or look back at parts of their adventure that have already taken place. This includes past dialogues with NPCs or finished quests they’ve undertaken since starting their journey. In addition, players can use Trails of Time to track goals as they shift from one place to another, guiding a path for their progression for either the main story or side missions. Although Ocarina of Time is not as big of an open-world experience as something like Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom, having a system like this could be helpful for those who don’t have prior knowledge of the game going into the remake.

One of the more interesting parts of the Trails of Time system is how it is represented in the player’s menus. Instead of a typical Elder Scrolls-style drop-down menu or map, players can see their past adventures through both written records and a visual tapestry that grows the further they are into the game. This gives Trails of Time a greater function than just being a simple quest log, as it’s presentation can automatically clue players in to what they’re doing, appealing to multiple types of preferred learning.

Trails Of Time Differs From Other AAA Guidance Systems By Being Completely Optional

The natural feel of the Trails of Time feature may be totally new to Ocarina of Time, but it doesn’t quite fit the definition of other modern systems that do the same thing it does. One of the biggest criticisms of AAA games right now is how they hand-hold players with information about where to go, what to do, or what their options are in general. Games like God of War Ragnarok and Marvel’s Wolverine have both received plenty of backlash for how they almost condescendingly treat players, having an excessive amount of dialogue and design centered around keeping you on the right track at all times.

Games that over indulge on quest tracking, UI/UX map pings, or other intrusive systems can make a title feel bloated with too much information all being presented poorly. Rather than an extension of the world itself, it can make certain systems feel like someone grabbing your controller and pointing you in the “right” direction without respect for your natural curiosity to explore. Sometimes, getting lost is the point, and one of the reasons why people remember the original Ocarina of Time so well, as it allowed you to investigate its world at your own pace.

In many other instances, this is what would make the Trails of Time feature a disconnect from what Ocarina of Time was all about. That being said, the way the modern mechanic is designed in the remake is meant to be seamless, and even optional. There are barely any quest markers on the map using Trails of Time once it’s been activated, at least from the remake footage shown so far. At the same time, players don’t need to go into the tapestry or quest logs if they remember their actions. This makes the feature only meant for those who need it, or want to use it to clear up any frustrations or clarify thoughts they had independently of the game’s input.

Narrative Flair To Ocarina Of Time’s Modern Features Allow Them To Feel More Natural

Courtesy of Nintendo

If anything, the Trails of Time feature feels like a natural extension of Ocarina of Time that was simply missing from the original game. Unlike all the hand-holding systems everyone complains about, this feature is meant to be a stark improvement to Ocarina of Time rather than something that invades the player’s engagement with the game at all times. By having Trails of Time be something the player only uses when they need it, it gives anyone the option to engage with it as much or as little as they desire. This is an example of good modernization with an older game, which was limited by the hardware of its time from including these systems to begin with.

Since Trails of Time only targets quests and character dialogue, it still leaves room for players to track down collectibles and other interesting game details without help. By not making guidance heavy-handed, it gives players a chance to experience the same feelings of discovery and wonder that turned this title into an action-adventure masterpiece. While not every die-hard fan of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time will appreciate any new modern gameplay adjustments, Trails of Time is perhaps the best way the game could be updated to today’s standards without losing its identity.