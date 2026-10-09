Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Is Such a Major Game That It’s Bringing Back Midnight Releases

Outside of Grand Theft Auto 6, Nintendo’s upcoming remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is shaping up to be the biggest release in the final months of 2026. Not only is it Nintendo’s most prominent exclusive hitting Switch 2 this year, but it’s also a recreation of what is perhaps the most acclaimed and beloved video game in history. And if you had any doubt about just how big of a deal this new version of Ocarina of Time is going to be, it’s now fully responsible for bringing back midnight releases at one retailer.

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As of this week, Best Buy announced that it would be holding a midnight launch for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on November 5th. While midnight releases used to be commonplace before the era of digital games, many retailers have opted to no longer have them due to a lack of interest from customers. For Ocarina of Time, however, Best Buy is bucking this trend and will open “select stores” across the United States to sell the new Zelda remake the moment it becomes available.

Outside of selling Zelda: Ocarina of Time at midnight, Best Buy will also be giving out the new Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Switch 2 consoles at this same time. Those who purchased the new hardware or the 40th Anniversary Zelda Pro Controller will be able to pick all of these products up at midnight. Those who may have chosen to have any of these items shipped to their home upon pre-ordering previously can also alter their order and designate it for pick-up to get it as early as possible.

Moving forward, midnight releases for games are surely going to be incredibly rare. Even Grand Theft Auto 6, which is shaping up to be a gargantuan release, might not have a midnight launch of its own at various retailers due to the game only being available in a digital capacity. For Ocarina of Time, however, this move makes quite a bit of sense on Best Buy’s part, especially since the game’s launch is joined by a handful of other products.

As mentioned, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is now less than a month away from its release date, which will be on November 5th. The game will retail for $69.99 physically, with the digital edition going for $59.99.

If you’re picking Zelda: Ocarina of Time up at launch, will you look to attend one of these midnight releases at Best Buy? Or are you content with simply downloading the game physically? Be sure to let me know for yourself down in the comments section.