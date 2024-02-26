Next Palworld Update Coming by "The End of This Month"

Developer Pocketpair has been doing everything it can to keep up with the massive player base it's built up with Palworld. The monster-catching survival game exploded in popularity earlier this year, and Pocketpair has continued to support it with stability patches. However, cheating is starting to run rampant in Palworld, and players want this issue addressed ASAP. While Palworld hasn't received a new update in the last few weeks, the developers have confirmed today that they will have something ready for players by the end of February. That's great news for fans who were concerned that the cheating issue could have led to a delay.

Palworld's Next Update is Due Out This Week

The news comes from the official Palworld Discord. There, Pocketpair community manager Bucky_cm posted a new message that reads, "Next update is still scheduled for the end of the month." That makes it clear that fans should expect the next patch by Thursday, though Bucky doesn't narrow it down any further. Of course, that's only three more days, so it's not like fans need much more information than that.

That's not all of the new information Bucky shared in the Palworld Discord. They also addressed how much cheating is actually affecting Palworld players. Bucky said, "As serious as the cheating situation is, its impact isn't as big as you might think." That makes it seem like the cheating problem might not be as widespread as previously thought. However, they did say, "It is something we want to fix ASAP though. For many reasons."

What's Next For Palworld?

We know that cheating updates and stability improvements are on the cards for the next update, but developer Pocketpair has much bigger plans for Palworld's future. Remember, the survival game launched into early access only a few months ago. With all the success Palworld has enjoyed, the team has had to prioritize bug fixes and server updates, but several major features are on the way. Pocketpair recently shared the first roadmap for Palworld's early access. Below, you'll find a full rundown of what's planned:

Addressing Critical Issues

Currently, numerous bugs have been identified, and we are prioritizing fixing those.

Sometimes, the world date may experience rollbacks.

The loading screen may persist when trying to load into worlds.

...and so on.

Improvements to Implement ASAP

Key configuration improvements.

Improvements to base Pal AI and pathing.

Planned Future Updates

PvP

Raid Bosses (End-Game Content)

Pal Arena (PvP for Pals)

Steam-Xbox Crossplay

Various Xbox Feature Improvements

Server Transfers and Migrations

Improvements to the Building System

New islands, Pals, Bosses, and Technologies.

Palworld is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC.